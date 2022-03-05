Shell buys Russian oil at record discount

Shell has broken ranks with Western traders shunning Russian oil to buy a tanker-load of crude from the country at a record discount.

The company paid $28.50 a barrel less than the Dated Brent benchmark for physical oil in the trade, saving millions of pounds at a time when global prices are surging.

Shell - which vowed to end a tie-up with Russian state-owned Gazprom after Vladimir Putin declared war last week - defended the decision on Twitter, saying Russian oil is crucial for its operations.

The company said: “We have also stopped most activities involving Russian oil. However, we currently purchase it and other Russian products for some refineries & chemical plants to ensure that we continue the production of essential fuels and products that people & businesses rely on every day.

“We will further reduce our use of Russian oil as alternative crudes become available to buy, but this is highly complex as Russian oil plays a significant role in global supply and in the current, tight market there is a relative lack of alternatives.”

Although Brent has jumped to a nine-year high of $118 a barrel since the war began, Russian oil is struggling to find a market. The country’s energy industry has so far been left out of sanctions, but many traders are still avoiding it for fear that restrictions may be imposed in coming weeks.

Shell plans to continue purchasing Russian oil and gas, as long as it is compliant with Government regulations.

On Monday, the company pledged to end its tie-up with Gazprom by selling its 27.5pc stake in the Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, and stop work on the Nord Stream 2 project in Germany, which was paused earlier this month.
The decision followed a meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who later praised Shell’s decision to divest from the Russian economy.
Rosneft, the Russian oil giant, is tendering for the sale of up to 83 million barrels of Urals oil from April to October, which will likely have to be sold at a similar or even steeper discount to Shell’s purchase.

