Shell casing, allegations of domestic violence reported at home where Allisha Watts was last seen
Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis has been combing through documents to learn what happened in the weeks leading up to Allisha Watts’ disappearance.
Search warrants say Watts was last seen with her boyfriend James Dunmore on July 16.
A police report from July 20, one day after Watts was reported missing, indicated that officers found a shell casing from a 9mm gun outside of a home at 1633 Pamela Lorraine Drive, where Watts was last seen.
In the video at the top of this web page, Curtis breaks down more details, including more allegations against Dunmore.
VIDEO: Allisha Watts’ boyfriend had domestic violence order filed against him