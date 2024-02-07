Shell casings found inside Arlington middle school prompts police investigation

Timothy Nazzaro
·1 min read

An Arlington middle school sheltered in place Wednesday morning after police say several shell casings were found in a staircase.

A staff member at the Gibbs School allegedly located two casings from a 9 mm handgun in the main stairwell around 9:30 a.m. and alerted the school resource officer.

Police immediately responded to the school and began investigating.

Students and faculty were asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

K-9 units searched the building and found no additional casings or weapons.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 12:05 p.m. Police say no threats were made to the school.

Students were dismissed at 1:20 p.m. due to a previously scheduled early release day.

An investigation into the shell casings remains ongoing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the school district for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

