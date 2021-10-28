Shell casings found in roadway and other reports

Oct. 28—Police recovered six shell casings at 7:55 a.m Wednesday in the roadway in front of 904 Frank Ave., south of the intersection with Third Street. The reporting party stated he had heard gunshots around 2 a.m. earlier that morning.

Police reviewed video footage from nearby of the incident and have determined the shooter was in a dark-colored extended cab pickup and appeared to be randomly shooting into the air.

Police encouraged people to call in if they hear what they think are gunshots, and to check surveillance cameras.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday at 10387 640th Ave. in Emmons.

LP tank taken

An LP tank was reported taken from a grill at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at 103 Second St. SE in Geneva.

Vehicles broken into

Numerous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at 1511 Louis St.

Police received a report at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through during the night at 1019 Cedar Ave.

Change was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday at 523 Pleasant Ave.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday at 522 Pleasant Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at 901 S. Broadway.