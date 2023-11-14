Shell casings link Garfield County judge to second shooting

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents reveal shell casings have linked Garfield County Judge Brian Lovell’s gun to shootings in Texas and Oklahoma.

He was arrested and later charged with firing a gun and reckless driving while in Austin, Texas, in September.

KFOR reported weeks ago about a drive-by shooting at a home that belonged to one of Lovell’s family members.

Kenneth Markes is Lovell’s brother-in-law. His home in Bison, near Enid, has targeted in February.

Long-time OK judge arrested in TX for firing gun, road rage

Investigators said in court records that the spent shell casings from both shootings were a match.

Markes said his son was inside the home at the time of the February shooting.

“The car stopped out at the road, and that’s when shots were fired,” said Markes, who said his son was narrowly missed by a bullet that went through the front window.

Markes said he and Lovell have a strained relationship.

“I have no contact with him or anything, and I haven’t had for the last 10, 15 years,” said Markes.

Court records showed investigators recovered five spent shell casings in front of Markes’ home.

‘Some people think they’re above the law’: OSBI investigating Garfield County judge after drive-by shooting

It was not until Lovell was arrested for reportedly firing a gun in Austin when authorities were able to make a connection.

Documents show the ATF in Austin reached out to OSBI stating the shell casing from both shootings were a match.

Lovell reportedly told investigators he was at church during the February shooting, according to the affidavit.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

Authorities requested a search warrant for Lovell’s GPS locations and attendance records from his church First United Methodist in Enid.

The search warrant detailed that Lovell arrived at church around 10 a.m. Sunday, February 12, and then went to an area near several restaurants.

He then went back to his home in Waukomis, which is only seven miles from Markes’ home. The drive-by shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

“There’s thousands of people at church at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, but not at 330,” said Markes, who told News 4 he was not surprised by the news of the matching shell casings. “He thinks he’s above the law.”

Lovell has a court date set Nov. 15 for the reckless driving charge and another set Dec. 20 for the discharge firearm charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.