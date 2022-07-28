Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices on Tight Supply

Laura Hurst and Tom Mackenzie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc.

“Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”

The Shell CEO spoke after the company reported record-breaking profits for a second consecutive quarter due to high oil and gas prices. Even with Brent crude remaining above $100 a barrel there’s little sign of demand destruction, and consumption continues to recover from the pandemic, van Beurden said.

“I’m quite optimistic, both on the energy system as well as the global economy,” he said.

There’s limited scope for extra oil supplies from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries or US shale producers, and the full effect of sanctions on Russia’s production may not yet have been felt, Van Beurden said.

“Energy markets are tight,” Van Beurden said. Supply will be constrained and prices volatile “not only for the remainder of this year but well into next year.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

