Shell defends 'difficult' decision to buy Russian crude oil

·3 min read
Man fills up his car with petrol at a Shell station in California.
Man fills up his car with petrol at a Shell station in California.

Shell has defended its decision to purchase Russian crude oil despite the invasion and bombardment of Ukraine.

The oil giant said in a statement that the decision to purchase the fuel at a discounted price was "difficult".

It confirmed that it had bought a cargo of Russian crude oil on Friday but it had "no alternative".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit out at the energy company, asking on Twitter: "Doesn't Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you?"

Although the purchase does not violate any sanctions introduced by Western countries, Mr Kuleba called on businesses to continue to apply pressure to Russia.

A spokesperson for Shell said, however, that the company is trying to maintain supplies of fuels and in this case it had no alternative crude supplies which would reach Europe in time.

In a statement, the firm said it remains "appalled by the war in Ukraine" and that it has stopped most activities involving Russian oil, but added that the situation with supplies is "highly complex".

Russian oil currently makes up about 8% of work supply.

One of Shell's refineries, which produces diesel and petrol and other products, is also among the biggest in Europe.

"To be clear, without an uninterrupted supply of crude oil to refineries, the energy industry cannot assure continued provision of essential products to people across Europe over the weeks ahead," the spokesperson said.

"Cargoes from alternative sources would not have arrived in time to avoid disruptions to market supply.

"We didn't take this decision lightly and we understand the strength of feeling around it."

The firm also said that it will try to choose alternatives to Russian oil "wherever possible", and that profits from Russian oil will go to a dedicated fund aimed at helping people in Ukraine.

It comes shortly after the company announced that it would end all of its joint ventures with the Russian energy company Gazprom following the invasion.

That will involve the company selling its 27.5% stake in a major liquefied natural gas plant and a 50% stake in two oilfield projects in Siberia.

It will also end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany. The 1,200km pipeline under the Baltic Sea had already been put on hold by German ministers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Shell said that it expected the move, which will also apply to any "related entities" to Gazprom, would be worth about $3bn (£2.2bn). The associated costs will be marked on its balance sheet later this year.

Shell followed on from the likes of BP, which had already announced that it would offload its stake in the Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft - a potential hit of $25bn.

BP said earlier this week it was too soon to say how or to whom its stake in Rosneft would be sold.

Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor has also announced its exit from Russia, saying the conflict made its current position "untenable".

War in Ukraine: More coverage

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky warns Russian forces preparing to shell port city Odessa

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian forces are preparing to bombard the Ukrainian port city of Odesa in an address released by his office.

  • Ukraine's resilience also shows in its strong technology experts

    Tech around the world has joined the fight with Ukraine's tech force

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations

    The payments giants are pulling out of the Russian market in protest at its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shell buys cargo of Russian crude loading mid-March from Trafigura

    Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday. The cargo is due to load March 14-18 and is the first Russian crude deal in weeks to be seen in the window and the first since trade of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine began last week. Trafigura offered the cargo twice this week starting at a discount of minus $18.60 a barrel.

  • Ukraine-Russia news: Odesa prepares for attack as Putin ‘shifts focus to Black Sea’

    Russian president says war will only halt if Kyiv stops fighting and Moscow’s security demands are met

  • Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire, make peace

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said. NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Ankara has called Russia's invasion unacceptable and offered to host talks, but has opposed sanctions on Moscow.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Ukraine crisis: The West fights back against Putin the disruptor

    Several US presidents have failed to get the measure of him but now Europe has joined the fray things may change.

  • Museum of History hosting Iraq War combat veteran, author

    Jim Enderle will discuss his experiences during and after the Gulf War

  • Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pledged America’s support to the small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic of Moldova that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor. Blinken met with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression. More than 230,000 people have fled into or passed through Moldova from Ukraine since the war began 11 days ago.

  • A new Cold War without rules: U.S. braces for a long-term confrontation with Russia

    The U.S. and its allies are girding for a long-term duel with Russia, reminiscent of the Cold War and its nuclear brinksmanship.

  • Fears grow that time is running out to deliver Ukraine aid

    Fears are growing on Capitol Hill that the window to deliver critically-needed military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is quickly closing. Backed by the United States and other NATO allies, Ukrainian forces have defied all expectations, mounting a fierce resistance to the superior forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control; the skies over the country are contested; and there are signs of waning morale among...

  • ‘It is my duty to fight’: Ukrainian boxing champs travel back home to join battle against Russia

    Boxers including world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have returned to Ukraine to help defend against the Russian invasion.

  • February jobs report shows it's 'a job seeker's market': Randstad Sourceright Global CEO

    Randstad Sourceright Global CEO Mike Smith sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about employers re-considering benefit packages amid the pandemic's Great Resignation and how companies are gearing corporate practices towards being more people-centric.

  • The New York trial that has it all: Hollywood, megayachts, giant sums of money

    The 1MDB swindle is one of the most remarkable cases to hit New York’s justice system in years – but the trial poses a number of unanswered questions Witness Timothy Leissner points out former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in Brooklyn federal court on 16 February. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters It started, at least in terms of the public’s recognition, with a giant spending spree that reads like a Christmas wishlist for a billionaire. Picasso’s Women of Algiers for $179m; $100m to fund the p

  • Why Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

    Many people have fears about Social Security's future. It's understandable to be afraid of this possibility, because every year there are frightening headlines suggesting the retirement benefits program is going to run out of money. The main justification for people's concerns that Social Security won't last is that each year a report from the program's trustees indicates the date when its trust fund will run out.

  • Gordon Brown calls for tribunal modelled on Nuremberg to prosecute possible Russian war crimes

    The West should set up a new Nuremberg tribunal so Vladimir Putin can be tried for his crimes against Ukraine, Gordon Brown has said.

  • Moody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk

    LONDON (Reuters) -Moody's cut Russia's credit rating to Ca on Sunday, the second-lowest rung of its ratings ladder, citing central bank capital controls that are likely to restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to default. Moody's said its decision to cut Russia's rating was "driven by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations". Russia's economy has been plunged into crisis as a result of harsh sanctions imposed by the West which include freezing assets of the central bank held overseas and severing several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments systems.

  • Sunday shows preview: Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies

    Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate this Sunday's talk show circuit as the conflict intensifies.Russia launched a full-scale assault on the neighboring country last week and on Wednesday took control of its first Ukrainian city. Meanwhile, more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country as refugees and Western allies have slapped Russia with numerous sanctions.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had pleaded for...

  • Netflix’s ‘Winter on Fire’ Ukraine doc is now free for everyone to watch

    Netflix has just put a full documentary on YouTube, making Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom available free to anyone interested in understanding the Russia-Ukraine war. The move came late on Friday, just as Russia announced a new fake news law meant to hinder dissent in the country. Anyone disseminating news about the war … The post Netflix’s ‘Winter on Fire’ Ukraine doc is now free for everyone to watch appeared first on BGR.