Shell drama: breakup push, profit miss, CO2 target

Ben Geman
·1 min read

Royal Dutch Shell reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday, a day after a high-profile investor called for fundamentally restructuring the company.

By the numbers: Shell listed $4.13 billion in net profit, down from $5.5 billion in Q2. It reflects the "adverse impact of Hurricane Ida" on operations — a $400 million hit — and "lower contributions from trading and optimization partly offset by higher oil and gas prices," according to CNBC.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The company announced a new target of cutting emissions from its operations and energy used to power them by 50% by 2030. Shell calls it another step toward becoming a "net-zero" company by 2050.

  • The company hopes to achieve the 2030 target via steps like improved efficiency, ending "routine flaring" by 2025, carbon capture, "quality nature-based solutions" and more.

  • It doesn't address Scope 3 emissions — that is, CO2 from the use of its products in the economy. Those are by far the biggest piece of the sector's emissions.

Billionaire activist investor Dan Loeb, via his hedge fund Third Point, has reportedly taken a stake in Shell valued at $750 million (per Bloomberg) and wants a big rethink.

  • The Wall Street Journal first reported his stake and letter to investors, and summarizes it like this: "Shell should consider creating two stand-alone companies: one with legacy businesses such as refining that would provide steady cash flow and another that houses renewables and other units requiring substantial investment."

  • Shell, in a statement, said it has had "preliminary conversations" with Third Point.

Go deeper: Climate reckoning for oil and gas CEOs

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

    The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian firm that hopes to secure contracts here in the near future. Inviting journalists to see their test track Thursday, firm uSky showed off what they described as an energy-efficient, smart solution to fly above traffic across the Emirates, a country home to skyscraper-studded Dubai that long has embraced anything futuristic.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

    Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5) are a favorite vehicle among risk-tolerant investors for a host of reasons. This strategy creates instant leverage for shareholders (potentially amplifying returns) in a manner similar to buying a call or a put option, without having to worry about the all-important problem of an expiration date. Companies with exceedingly low share prices, however, often have underlying fundamental problems or operate in a high-risk industry (e.g., clinical-stage biotechs).

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • Costco of cannabis? Pot shop stock surges ahead of discount rebrand

    Analysts expect High Tide's stock to keep rising as the company rebrands its stores.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against a Market Crash

    Wall Street is starting to get nervous about a potential market correction of 10% or more in the coming months, and perhaps for good reason. Second, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently admitted that inflation will continue to be a problem well into 2022. This so-called "Great Resignation" could worsen the emerging inflation problem, as U.S. companies are forced to increase wages and benefits packages to fill out their labor force.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.