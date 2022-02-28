Shell to end all partnerships with Russian gas giant Gazprom after pressure over Ukraine invasion

(Independent)

Shell has announced it will exit billions of dollars-worth of investments in Russia, including a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 gas facility.

The London-listed oil giant said on Monday it would close out all of its joint ventures with Russian state-backed gas firm Gazprom.

It follows BP’s decision to sell its 20 per cent stake in oil firm Rosneft. Businesses are coming under increasing pressure to reconsider their presence in Russia, after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Shell said it had around $3bn of assets in its main ventures in Russia. They included a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 joint venture, which operates a liquified natural gas facility. Gazprom owns 50 per cent of the venture, based on Sakhalin island in Russia’s far eastern boundary.

Shell also said it also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was set to open up a new route for gas from Russia into Europe but has been put on hold over fears it will hand Mr Putin more power to over Europe’s gas supplies.

Shell is one of five energy companies which have each committed to provide financing and guarantees for up to 10 per cent of the estimated €9.5bn total cost of the project.

“Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction,” Mr van Beurden added.

“We cannot – and we will not – stand by. Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia.

“In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”