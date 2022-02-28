Shell to end all partnerships with Russian gas giant Gazprom after pressure over Ukraine invasion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Chapman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
(Independent)
(Independent)

Shell has announced it will exit billions of dollars-worth of investments in Russia, including a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 gas facility.

The London-listed oil giant said on Monday it would close out all of its joint ventures with Russian state-backed gas firm Gazprom.

It follows BP’s decision to sell its 20 per cent stake in oil firm Rosneft. Businesses are coming under increasing pressure to reconsider their presence in Russia, after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Shell said it had around $3bn of assets in its main ventures in Russia. They included a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 joint venture, which operates a liquified natural gas facility. Gazprom owns 50 per cent of the venture, based on Sakhalin island in Russia’s far eastern boundary.

Shell also said it also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was set to open up a new route for gas from Russia into Europe but has been put on hold over fears it will hand Mr Putin more power to over Europe’s gas supplies.

Shell is one of five energy companies which have each committed to provide financing and guarantees for up to 10 per cent of the estimated €9.5bn total cost of the project.

“Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction,” Mr van Beurden added.

“We cannot – and we will not – stand by. Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia.

“In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”

Recommended Stories

  • Theodore Decker: Support for Ukraine means support for a free world, protesters say

    About 200 protesters gathered Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine, and to warn that Vladimir Putin won't stop there.

  • Vodka, pensions, sister cities: Governors move to punish Russia

    Governors in states across the country have ordered agencies and asked businesses to cut ties with Russia in largely symbolic stands with Ukraine and against Vladimir Putin's war of aggression.They've asked local leaders to end so-called sister city relationships with Russian municipalities, moved to divest from Russian assets held by state pension funds and taken steps to get Russian vodka off store shelves. The governors of four states - New...

  • ICC urged to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine by Russia and Belarus

    Lithuania calls on international criminal court to act‘What Putin is doing is just a murder and nothing else’ Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Lithuania has called on the international criminal court (ICC) in The Hague to open an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine. Lithuania’s prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, told the Washington Post: “What Putin is doing is just a murder and

  • Putin's war may herald a new energy era

    There are fresh signals that the invasion of Ukraine could seismically reshape the West’s energy relationship with Russia.Driving the news: Germany, a huge buyer of Russian gas, on Sunday announced new steps to buffer itself from Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They include building new liquefied natural gas import terminals, expanded gas storage, and perhaps, reversing plans to close nuclear plants.Also Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz

  • Ukraine war: Putin accused of using ‘cluster bombs’ that killed child and two adults hiding in pre-school

    The Russian military has been accused of using cluster bombs in an attack that killed a child and two adults hiding in a pre-school in northeastern Ukraine. A second child was wounded in the shelling on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in the city of Okhtyrka. Amnesty International said the strike may constitute a war crime.

  • Cluster bombs

    Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • California police search for two-year-old boy who was in stolen car

    Authorities say Jacob Jardine has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt

  • This Le Creuset cookware set has all the essentials — and it’s $230 off right now

    It's like you're getting a saucepan for free!

  • Melbourne police investigating three weekend shootings, one left 5 people injured

    Melbourne police are investigating 3 shootings from over the weekend, including one that left 5 people wounded and several homes marked with bullet holes.

  • Shell to pull out of energy investments in Russia over war

    Global oil and gas giant Shell said Monday that it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to cost the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise. Shell announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and related entities, including a 27.5% stake in a key liquefied natural gas project as well as 50% stakes in two projects that are developing oil fields in Siberia. Shell also said it intends to end its involvement in Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline built to carry Russian natural gas to western Europe.

  • Man fires gun during dance party for college students in Merced

    Merced police are investigating a shooting during college night at the Hanger Barbecue, and they're calling on the public to help identify the gunman.

  • Ukrainian U.N. ambassador suggests Putin kill himself 'in a bunker,' like Hitler

    During an emergency session held on Monday, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. envoy, condemned Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship. "If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use a nuclear arsenal,” he said.

  • ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale: Is [SPOILER] Alive and 10 More Unanswered Questions

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched the Season 2 finale of “Euphoria” on HBO. And just like that, Season 2 of HBO’s “Euphoria” has come to an end. In Sunday night’s finale, titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” reality morphed with Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play […]

  • Watch This Conservation Worker Go to Sleep—With a Trio of Cheetahs

    Most cat lovers know the joy that can come from nighttime kitty cuddles. But this conservation volunteer is getting next-level feline feels.

  • Opinion: ‘I used to be proud to be an Iowan,’ the snowbird told us

    Iowa couple: If people who are upset choose to sit on the sidelines, then the Iowa we once knew will be a fading memory.

  • ‘If you want it, take it’ and other dictator lessons Putin learned from Hitler | Opinion

    Randall Condra says the failure to prevent Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine recalls the western powers facing Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s.

  • Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP

    Shell will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, it said on Monday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Shell said in a statement it will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Sakhalin 2, located off Russia's northeastern coast is huge, producing around 11.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, which is exported to major markets including China and Japan.

  • 'Euphoria' finale has fans sharing their 'Cassie' horror stories: 'It took years to heal'

    Euphoria's season finale and Cassie and Maddy's plot had fans reflecting on their experiences with betrayal trauma and toxic friendships.

  • Sean Payton meeting with Amazon again this week

    Fox isn’t the only network taking a close look at former Saints coach Sean Payton. Amazon is in play, too. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton will be meeting with Amazon this week regarding potential employment with the company that will commence broadcasting Thursday Night Football this year. It’s the second meeting [more]

  • Alex Ovechkin and Vladimir Putin: What we know about Capitals star's support of Russian president

    Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said his piece about Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, and he has expressed support of Vladimir Putin in the past.