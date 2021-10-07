Shell Flags Financial Impact of Gas Market Swings, Hurricane

Laura Hurst
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said the events of a turbulent third quarter, from hurricanes to big swings in gas and power prices, will have a significant impact on its financials.

Hurricane Ida, which shut down a swathe of oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, will have an aggregate adverse impact on adjusted earnings of $400 million, Shell said in a statement on Thursday. On the flip-side, cash flow from operations will be “significantly impacted” by higher margin inflows related to power and gas, the company said.

Shell’s outlook gives the first glimpse of what’s likely to be an unpredictable third quarter for the oil majors. From Europe to Asia, consumers are seeing an unprecedented surge in the prices of commodities from gas and coal to metals and food products.

The company’s trading division, a secretive operation for which earnings are particularly hard to predict, is expected to have higher results from gas than in the second quarter, according to the statement. Margins will be lower from chemicals and higher in refining.

An increase of $1 per million British thermal units in the price of Europe’s gas benchmark, the TTF based in the Netherlands, typically boosts Shell’s adjusted earnings by $150 million, the company said. The front-month TTF contract jumped by more than $18 in the third quarter and has risen higher since, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with more details from the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds

    Britain's competition regulator scrapped its action against Ryanair and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions because it said a lack of legal clarity made the outcome uncertain. During pandemic lockdowns, instead of offering refunds to those legally unable to fly, IAG-owned British Airways offered vouchers or rebooking and Ryanair providing the option to rebook. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started action against the airlines in June, saying passengers who were legally unable to take flights booked in good faith should have their money back.

  • Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe's biggest gas firms say the continent's top supplier Gazprom is fulfilling its long-term contracts yet the Russian energy giant remains at the centre of a dispute about whether it could do more to ease the price pain in a red-hot spot market. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, fuelled by low inventories and surging demand in Asia and elsewhere as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly, which supplies 35% of European needs, insists it is meeting contracted commitments - which top European clients have confirmed to Reuters.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 7th, 2021

    With Bitcoin back at $55,000 levels, the bulls will be looking to take a run at $60,000 levels. Avoiding the day’s pivot would be key, however…

  • Facebook stock faces 'serious problems' from whistleblower: Analyst

    Following Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, the company’s shares began trading around 3% lower from the previous week on Wednesday. According to Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald, however, though Facebook stock has been resilient in the face of other controversies, this time may be different.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • Why Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Shiba Inu Are All Skyrocketing Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are up 9.00%, 8.10%, and 26.67% in the past 24 hours, respectively, as of 11:25 a.m. EDT. Yesterday, U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest retail bank in the country with $8.6 trillion assets under management, announced it would offer cryptocurrency custody service to investment advisors and fund managers. As for SHIB, investors were euphoric after Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a picture of his shiba inu dog on top of his Tesla car three days ago.

  • General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

    General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X prototype becomes operational at 14 MW, which generates gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and saves a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Chinese Estates offers to take firm private after selling stake in debt-ridden China Evergrande at loss

    The family of Hong Kong magnate Joseph Lau Luen-hung is planning to take Chinese Estates Holdings private and on Wednesday offered an 83.5 per cent premium for shares held by minority owners. The family is offering HK$4 apiece to public investors in the Hong Kong-listed company, whose stock closed at HK$2.18 on September 28, the last trading day before it was suspended, according to a stock exchange filing. It will shell out a combined HK$1.9 billion (US$244.9 million) for the shares. Lau's fami

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.