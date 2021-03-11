Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London
Ron Bousso
·1 min read

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 16% in 2020 as oil and gas sales dropped sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell said in its annual report that total emissions from its oil wells to forecourt gasoline sales fell last year to 1.38 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, from 1.646 billion in 2019.

Net carbon intensity, the main measure the Anglo-Dutch focuses on in its energy transition strategy, dropped last year to 75 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoules, a 4% reduction from the 2019, Shell said.

Carbon energy intensity means a company can grow its fossil fuel output while offsetting its carbon emissions.

"One of the major causes of this larger than expected reduction in 2020 was lower demand for energy, especially for oil and gas," it added.

Shell has begun a major overhaul to shift away from oil and gas to low-carbon energy, power trading and retail in order to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: BP bets on energy trading to fund strategy shift after bumper year

    BP's trading arm made nearly $4 billion in 2020, according to a copy of an internal BP presentation seen by Reuters, almost equalling the record trading profit in 2019 despite the collapse in oil demand caused by the pandemic. BP, which does not publicly disclose the revenue from its trading arm, would not confirm the content of the presentation seen by Reuters and declined to comment for this article. BP and Shell are banking on cash flow from trading to support them through their transition and to generate profit as they focus on renewable and power markets and become less dependent on fossil fuels.

  • This is Why Merck (MRK) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Merck (MRK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Canada's Shopify buys contract to suck CO2 from air to cut emissions

    E-commerce firm Shopify said on Tuesday it would become the first customer to buy contract carbon removal units from Canada-based direct air capture company Carbon Engineering to slash its greenhouse gas emissions and called on others to follow suit. Shopify bought 10,000 units, or one metric tonne of carbon dioxide captured and permanently removed from the atmosphere, from the firm's future direct air capture (DAC) projects. Carbon Engineering has been running a pilot facility at the foot of British Columbia' Coast Mountains to suck a ton of carbon dioxide a day out of the sky and convert it to fuels, in a bid to show that the planet can put emissions into reverse.

  • German Numbers Jump; Brazil Set to Surpass India: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Fewer Hong Kong residents are showing up to get vaccines from Chinese maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. amid reports of side effects.The number of new infections jumped in Germany and India. Brazil reported a record number of deaths for the second day in a row, breaching the 2,000 level. Brazil looks set to surpass India in coronavirus infections, retaking the post of second hardest-hit country in the world.The U.K. accused European Union politicians of damaging its vaccination program by making misleading statements that cast doubt on AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, in an escalation of tensions between the two sides. The first European company to reach a deal to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine said it could start manufacturing in the third quarter.President Joe Biden said he will double the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, bringing the country’s supply to enough for 500 million people. He said the U.S. will provide vaccines to other countries after it is satisfied there is enough supply to meet contingencies.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases near 118 million; deaths top 2.6 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 326 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: J&J Vaccine Rollout Slowed by Shifting StrategiesWho’s right in the U.K. and EU’s spat over vaccine exports?: Q&AWhat’s the best Covid vaccine? Why it’s not so simple: QuickTakeWhy Feeling Bad After Covid Vaccine Jab Could Be Good: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.EU to Extend Vaccine Export ControlsThe EU has agreed to extend vaccine export controls until the end of June, Politico reported, citing diplomats and officials. Brussels is set to finalize the decision today, according to the report. The regulation which makes the export of vaccines to about 100 countries subject to authorization, was planned to run until end March. So far the bloc has authorized the vast majority of exports. However, Italy blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia earlier this month.German Cases Rise Most Since Mid-January (2:30 p.m. HK)Cases in Germany rose the most since Jan. 21, and the country’s seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people climbed to the highest in more than a month.There were 21,163 new infections recorded in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, taking the total to 2.54 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The incidence rate climbed to 69.1, the highest since Feb. 9, from 65.4 the previous day, Germany’s RKI public-health institute reported.Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has started lifting some lockdown restrictions, with schools partially reopening and hairdressers allowed to resume business, and has mapped out a path for a possible further easing linked to the infection rate.India Numbers Jump (2:25 p.m. HK)India reported 22,854 new infections on Thursday -- the biggest one-day jump this year -- as the Asian nation sees a fresh spurt in states such as Maharashtra. This has triggered fears of tighter regional restrictions and threatens to thwart a nascent recovery in the Indian economy. The total tally is now 11.29 million cases, while the death toll is at 158,189, government data show. More than 25 million vaccine doses have been administered in India.Outbreak Rattles Hong Kong Gyms and Schools (1:02 p.m. HK)Some international schools in Hong Kong were closed Thursday after a Covid-19 outbreak at a gym, where at least nine staff members and clients were found to be infected with the virus. Hong Kong schools only resumed in-person teaching last month after about a year of at-home learning.Brazil’s Covid Cash Bill (12:29 p.m. HK)Brazil’s lower house of congress backed a $7.5 billion Covid aid bill in a first vote, hours after Latin America’s largest economy posted a record virus death toll for a single day. Lawmakers voted early Thursday in favor of a so-called emergency bill that revives last year’s monthly stipends that kept millions of poor households afloat. To assuage investor concern, the bill also includes compensatory fiscal measures to demonstrate a commitment to austerity. As a constitutional amendment, the bill requires a second-round vote in the house, scheduled for Thursday morning.Hong Kong’s Vaccine No-Show Rate Rises (11:19 a.m. HK)Fewer residents in the city are showing up to get vaccines from Chinese maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. amid reports of side effects, even as demand was strong for shots developed by BioNTech SE-Pfizer Inc. on the day of their debut. The number of people who received their scheduled Sinovac immunizations at community vaccination centers fell to 72% on Wednesday, down from a high of more than 90% last week. More than one-third of those who signed up for the vaccine, 36%, were no-shows on Tuesday.Click here to read more.Vir, Glaxo Say VIR-7831 Cuts Death Risk (9:33 a.m. HK)Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. FDA and for authorizations in other countries after phase three trial found 85% reduction in hospitalization or death compared with placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial. The two had teamed up with Eli Lilly and Co. to test a combination of their Covid-19 antibody treatments to see whether they can better combat the virus and its variants together.Half-Price Flights in Australia (7:57 a.m. HK)Australia’s government will subsidize 800,000 half-price airfares as part of a A$1.2 billion ($920 million) package to prop up the nation’s ailing tourism industry. The discounted fares are designed to help tourism-dependent regions and should support airlines, hotels and hospitality venues, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.South Korea Approves AstraZeneca (7:47 a.m. HK)South Korea will offer AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 65 and older as efficacy is confirmed and European nations, including Germany and Italy, recommend the use, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.Pandemic Relief Checks (7:29 a.m. HK)Households will begin receiving the $1,400 stimulus payments included in the pandemic-relief bill approved by Congress before the end of March, according to the White House. President Biden plans to sign the $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation into law on Friday, a package that includes more than $410 billion of direct payments for most Americans. Individuals who earn as much as $75,000, or couples making $150,000, plus their children or adult dependents, qualify for the full $1,400 per person.To read more, click here.Brazil Hits Another Record of Deaths (5:11 p.m. NY)Brazil reported record deaths from Covid-19 as slow progress of vaccinations adds to worries with the near collapse of the health system.Latin America’s largest country saw deaths rise by 2,286 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, pushing the total to 270,656. Confirmed cases increased by 79,876 to 11,202,305.Texas Expands Vaccines to 50-Year-Olds (5:04 p.m. NY)Texas will expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older beginning March 15, Governor Greg Abbott announced. Most of the state’s elderly already have received at least one dose, he said in a tweet.Moderna Testing Booster Shots (4:45 p.m. NY)Moderna Inc. said it had dosed the first participants in a study to examine whether booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccines may help protect against emerging variants.In the study, 60 people who received two doses of Moderna’s vaccine as part of its original phase 2 study last year, will receive a third shot as part of the study. One third of the participants will receive a booster shot that contains a low dose of the existing vaccine; the second third will receive a booster shot that is customized against the variant that arose in South Africa, called B.1.351; and the final third will receive a single vaccine that contains both the existing vaccine and the one customized against B.1.351.The company says it’s pursuing booster shots out of an abundance of caution.Variant Seems Dominant in U.S. South (4:14 p.m. NY)A highly infectious Covid-19 variant is probably the dominant strain in Florida, Texas and Georgia, and gaining a foothold across the U.S., according to new data from testing company Helix.In all three states, more than 50% of the latest samples exhibited S gene target failure, a key characteristic of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7. The variant has prompted warnings of a possible resurgence, even as the seven-day average of new cases fell to the lowest since Oct. 18 in Johns Hopkins University data.Biden Doubles Order of J&J Vaccines (3:50 p.m. NY)President Biden will double the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine -- seeking another 100 million doses -- bringing the country’s total vaccine supply to enough for 500 million people.Biden made the announcement during an event at the White House on Wednesday with J&J Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky and Merck & Co. chairman and CEO Ken Frazier. The companies last week struck a collaboration to boost production of J&J’s recently authorized Covid-19 vaccine.NYC, N.J. Restaurants Expand Capacity to 50% (2:35 p.m. NY)New York City and New Jersey restaurants can increase indoor-dining capacity to 50% from 35% beginning March 19, Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy said. Cuomo also said restaurants outside of New York City can expand to 75% capacity.In New Jersey, hospitalizations have declined by 1,000 since the state last changed its restaurant capacity limit on Feb. 5, Murphy said. Before that, the limit had been 25% for months.“If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy,” Cuomo said in a statement.No Indication of Astra Vaccine Clotting (12:20 p.m. NY)There is no indication that the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine caused the blood clotting that led Austrian authorities to suspend using a batch of the vaccines, the European Medicines Agency said. The agency’s safety committee is investigating cases reported with the batch post vaccination, as well as other conditions related to clotting.Germany’s Merkel Sees Tough Months Ahead (9:05 a.m. NY)Chancellor Meriel warned citizens to prepare for several more tough months before vaccinations start to have a tangible impact on the pandemic.“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Merkel said during an online dialog with emergency telephone service operators. “There will be three or four more difficult months and then we’ll be so far along with vaccinations that we will also really see actual effects and things will clearly improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new must-have for the wealthy? Their very own electrical grid.

    “We’ve probably seen a tenfold increase in residential demand over the past six months,” one microgrid company said.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for not forcefully condemning racism and suggesting the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace’s 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Split opinion on Meghan, Harry's Oprah interview

    Women's rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said it was "time to hold the monarchy to account" in response to the tell-all television interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.In the interview, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying in to royalty in 2018. Meghan said she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born"."And let's also be clear that when we talk about this issue, particularly the issue of members of the Royal family having conversations about the colour of Archie's skin, that is racist," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "It is, for those who would like to see that as, 'oh it's just family having a conversation', no, it's not. That kind of thinking normalises racism."Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said the interview favored Meghan."Nobody asked her about her relationship with her father, nobody asked her the astonishing fact that she only had one member of her family at her wedding," Pasternak said. "This is a woman who seems to make a habit of falling out with people. But none of Meghan's real behaviour was questioned. It was an absolute exercise in torturing the House of Windsor and I came away with a very distasteful taste in my mouth."Tonja Stidhum, a staff entertainment writer at the African American oriented online magazine The Root, said the interview was "very, very revealing and sobering.""It was just like, 'Oh, my God, this is exactly what it's like to be a Black woman,' only on an upper-level class structure, right?"Stidhum said she wasn't surprised to hear about Markle's experience but was devastated to hear the details.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • China could invade Taiwan by 2027, top US admiral warns

    China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing rapidly steps up its military challenge to American forces in the Indo-Pacific, a top US commander warned on Tuesday. "I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Admiral Philip Davidson, head of Indo-Pacific command, told a US Senate committee. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he said. The Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as its own even though it has never ruled there, has repeatedly threatened to invade its territory, and in recent months has intensified its aggressive military activity around the island. The democracy of 23 million lies at a critical mid-point of the strategic so-called “first island chain,” which is integral to both Chinese and US military doctrine.

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

    President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Wake Up Call: 10-year-old starts own newspaper

    Tuesday's Wake Up Call comes from a very creative 10-year-old in Sudbury!