Shell officials say they’re optimistic petrochemical expansion coming to region

The top officials at the newly opened Shell Polymers plant in Beaver County say they’re optimistic that their facility will help bring in more petrochemical businesses into Appalachia.

SVP Hilary Mercer and Plant Manager Bill Watson told the Business Times in an interview earlier this week that their focus has been on the building and commissioning of the multibilliondollar plant. Now that it’s operational, they said, with polyethylene pellets coming out of the plant and being shipped to customers in the Midwest and the East Coast, their focus is maintaining and exceeding the quality their customers demand from Shell (NYSE: SHEL).

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

TRENDING NOW:

Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets Man faces charges after allegedly stealing nearly $60K from Jewish Association on Aging, police say VIDEO: Consumer watchdog report shows recalled toys are popping up online DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts