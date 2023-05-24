Shell to pay $10 million for air violations and restart cracker plant production

Shell’s elevated flare seen over Potter Township on Feb. 13, 2023.

POTTER TWP. – Shell will pay nearly $10 million to Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and western Pennsylvania neighborhoods for repeated air permit violations at the company’s Beaver County petrochemical complex.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday said Shell agreed to pay a $4.9 million civil penalty to the DEP and an additional $5 million to area environmental projects to resolve months of pollution exceedances.

Shell will pay additional monthly civil penalties for any further exceedances reported during the remainder of 2023. Crews planned to restart operations at the facility Wednesday following a rocky startup and two-month shutdown for repairs and maintenance at the Potter Township ethane cracker plant.

“We have worked in conjunction with the DEP to fix plant issues that led to prior violations," Shell leadership said Wednesday. "After making significant improvements that will help us operate more effectively and safely, the (cracker plant) is resuming production. We’ve learned from previous issues and pledge to be the safe environmental steward, good neighbor and business partner this region wants and deserves.”

A full moon rises behind the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, an ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pennsylvania, on the shore of the Ohio River on March 17, 2022.

Shell “formally acknowledged the company exceeded total emission limitations for air contaminants,” and agreed to make repairs to reduce future exceedances, according to the consent order and agreement. As required by the amended Air Pollution Control Act, 25% of the civil penalty will be directed to local communities in addition to the $5 million; a total of $6.2 million will go to projects benefiting "the environment, health and quality of life of the community near the facility,” Shapiro said. The DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice will assist with these efforts.

Shell exceeded its rolling 12-month emissions limit on volatile organic compounds from October 2022 through last month, and exceeded rolling limits of nitrogen oxides and hazardous air pollutants from December 2022 through last month. State regulators have cited Shell multiple times for flaring and malodor violations in the past year.

Most recently, air monitors at the plant detected elevated levels of benzene following a mid-April malfunction at the site’s wastewater treatment plant. Shell reported a release of hydrocarbons as crews drained a tank in preparation for maintenance. Those near the petrochemical complex reported a strong chemical scent causing watering, burning eyes, headaches, nausea and other respiratory issues.

Shell's ethane cracker plant in March 2023.

“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and my administration will hold all companies ― no matter how big or small ― accountable when they violate the laws and regulations protecting our air and water,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Shell recognizes that as a company, it must do better … this $6.2 million commitment to the people of western Pennsylvania is a down payment on that progress.”

The company in late March suspended production for repairs, including maintenance on its flaring system. The agreement requires Shell to get approvals to repair the complex’s enclosed ground flares and seek an engineering evaluation on the efficacy of pollution controls.

“Results of recent simulations showed that adequate steam can be provided to the elevated flare prior to restarting operations in order to prevent unlawful smoke emissions,” read a Shapiro news release. Shell is expected to “renew the compliance guarantee monthly until the flares are repaired” and provide a detailed simulation report on the steam system.

More: Environmental groups sue Shell for ‘repeated air pollution violations’ at cracker plant

“We know that Shell can operate a state-of-the-art facility that helps grow our economy without harming the environment, and we are going to hold them to the requirements laid out in their permits,” said acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrín.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council earlier this month filed a lawsuit against Shell in federal court for repeated permit violations, alleging elevated levels of air contaminants are harming public health and regulators have taken no meaningful action to rectify the conditions.

The multi-billion-dollar plant went online about seven months ago. Shell CEO Wael Sawan said during a May 8 earnings call that the startup of the Potter Township plant has been slower than expected, but “the team is doing a great job battling with some of the obvious technical niggles that startups typically have.” Companywide, oil giant Shell reported a record $40 billion profit in 2022, and the Beaver County factory alone is expected to contribute about $1 billion annually to company earnings.

More: With Pa. plastics plant poised to open, residents decide: Stay or go?

The Breathe Project on Wednesday criticized the penalty; executive director Matthew Mehalik noted $10 million is “a small fraction of Shell's $9.6 billion in profits in the first quarter of 2023" and amounts to “less than one-tenth of one percent of Shell's profits.” He likened it to asking a Beaver County household with a quarterly income of $14,735 to pay a $14.75 fine, “about the price of a parking ticket.”

“We cannot allow another entity to engage in pay-to-pollute behavior that comes at the expense of our region's residents and allow the fines to be perceived as charitable donations to our communities,” Mehalik said. “Many of us in the Breathe Project network have spent countless hours trying to steer our region away from harmful economic development entities whose business model involves paying fines when they predictably exceed their (overly generous) permits.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Shell to pay $10 million for air violations and restart cracker plant production