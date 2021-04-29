Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected
Royal Dutch Shell Plc reduced its debt burden in the first quarter, with profit rising by more than expected due to the recovery in global oil and chemicals markets.
As investors demand higher returns, Shell took another step toward giving them what they want. After slashing its dividend last year, the company went ahead with a planned 4% increase to the payout. It also managed to pay off $4.1 billion of net debt, moving closer to the level of borrowing that will allow it return extra cash to shareholders.
“Shell has made a strong start to 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. “We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions.”
While the Anglo-Dutch company made progress on debt, its liabilities were $71.25 billion at the end of March, putting gearing -- the ratio of net debt to equity -- at 29.9%. If the company were to continue reducing its borrowings at the current rate, it would reach its target in the third quarter.
Shell’s B shares rose 1.8% to 1,341.8 pence as of 8:05 a.m. in London.
First-quarter adjusted net income was $3.23 billion, up from $2.86 billion a year earlier, Shell said. That compares to an average analyst estimate of $3.06 billion. It was the highest profit since the third quarter of 2019, joining Total SE, BP Plc and Equinor ASA in restoring earnings to pre-pandemic levels.
The results come two days after BP posted a much higher profit than expected and started share buybacks, thanks in large part to “exceptional” earnings from natural gas trading related to the big freeze in Texas.
Shell said its gas trading results were lower in the first quarter, but the company’s chemicals business really shone. That’s an area where Shell -- and its U.S. peer Exxon Mobil Corp. which reports earnings on Friday -- really excels. Prices for the products are rising strongly around the world with the rebound in the manufacturing industry.
The chemicals unit delivered $730 million in adjusted net income. That was about a quarter of the company’s total first-quarter earnings, even as shutdowns from the winter storms in Texas reduced overall utilization of its plants to 79% from 84% a year earlier.
Shell’s cash flow from operations was $8.29 billion, down from $14.9 billion a year earlier. The company had already flagged that the crucial metric, which underpins distributions to shareholders, would be weaker due to a $4.4 billion swing in working capital.
