Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected

1 / 3

Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected

Laura Hurst
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Royal Dutch Shell Plc reduced its debt burden in the first quarter, with profit rising by more than expected due to the recovery in global oil and chemicals markets.

As investors demand higher returns, Shell took another step toward giving them what they want. After slashing its dividend last year, the company went ahead with a planned 4% increase to the payout. It also managed to pay off $4.1 billion of net debt, moving closer to the level of borrowing that will allow it return extra cash to shareholders.

“Shell has made a strong start to 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. “We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions.”

While the Anglo-Dutch company made progress on debt, its liabilities were $71.25 billion at the end of March, putting gearing -- the ratio of net debt to equity -- at 29.9%. If the company were to continue reducing its borrowings at the current rate, it would reach its target in the third quarter.

Shell’s B shares rose 1.8% to 1,341.8 pence as of 8:05 a.m. in London.

First-quarter adjusted net income was $3.23 billion, up from $2.86 billion a year earlier, Shell said. That compares to an average analyst estimate of $3.06 billion. It was the highest profit since the third quarter of 2019, joining Total SE, BP Plc and Equinor ASA in restoring earnings to pre-pandemic levels.

The results come two days after BP posted a much higher profit than expected and started share buybacks, thanks in large part to “exceptional” earnings from natural gas trading related to the big freeze in Texas.

Shell said its gas trading results were lower in the first quarter, but the company’s chemicals business really shone. That’s an area where Shell -- and its U.S. peer Exxon Mobil Corp. which reports earnings on Friday -- really excels. Prices for the products are rising strongly around the world with the rebound in the manufacturing industry.

The chemicals unit delivered $730 million in adjusted net income. That was about a quarter of the company’s total first-quarter earnings, even as shutdowns from the winter storms in Texas reduced overall utilization of its plants to 79% from 84% a year earlier.

Shell’s cash flow from operations was $8.29 billion, down from $14.9 billion a year earlier. The company had already flagged that the crucial metric, which underpins distributions to shareholders, would be weaker due to a $4.4 billion swing in working capital.

(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shell raises its dividend as profits surge

    LONDON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell's profits leapt to $3.23 billion in the first three months of the year and the energy company raised its dividend as planned but warned on Thursday that the outlook remained uncertain due to the pandemic. Shell's adjusted earnings came in ahead of an average analyst forecast of $3.125 billion and were also above earnings of $2.9 billion last year, boosted by assets sales as well as higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices. Shell said its fuel sales fell 13% in the first quarter due to further lockdown measures and the impact of the Texas storm in February, saying there was still "significant uncertainty" over the outlook for demand in the second quarter.

  • The Price is Right - What The Shell!

    If this contestant can spot the right prices, we're shelling out the prizes! Don't miss this fun round of Shell Game. Watch the latest The Price Is Right for free on CBS or subscribe for more on Paramount+.

  • Shell back in black as oil prices rise – live updates

    Exclusive: BT Sport up for sale in broadband push FTSE 100 tipped to open slightly higher US markets slipped after Fed held rates steady Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: An independent Scotland could flourish - as long as it doesn't join the EU Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Dark Horse of the Vaccine Race May Be This French Biotech

    (Bloomberg) -- As the battle with Covid-19 rages around the world, a small French biotech has a possible solution for the long-term war against the virus and the rapidly spreading mutations.The company, Valneva SE, has a vaccine that could be more variant-proof, giving it an edge over other shots in what may be an annual campaign against a disease that’s already killed more than 3 million people. The first participant in its phase three trials will be dosed this week. If successful, that could lead to an approved shot in the fall.Valneva’s shot is the only candidate in clinical trials in Europe that uses a tried-and-true vaccine technology involving an inactivated version of the whole virus it’s targeting. Inactivated vaccines — a century-old approach adopted for flu and polio — take a sample of the disease that has been killed and use it to stimulate an immune response without creating infection.With all the other Covid-19 vaccines in the region focused on the virus’s spike protein, the shot could protect against variants that might compromise others, making it the perfect booster.The company already has a deal with the U.K. to supply up to 190 million doses. Kate Bingham, former head of the U.K.’s Vaccine Taskforce, says that if the shot is successful it will probably be used as a winter booster for older adults.“Having that broader antigenic real estate from a whole virus vaccine really matters,” she said. “Viruses mutate. So by having a broader immune response, which you get with a whole vaccine, you can potentially provide that ongoing protection.”The healthcare implications in a post-Covid world are huge. And for Valneva, with a $100 million listing planned on Nasdaq this year, the financial stakes are high. The U.K. contract is worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), more than 10 times its annual revenues last year. The company said Thursday that it will sell about 7.1 million shares in the offering, and use the proceeds to fund the Covid vaccine as well as the development of other products in its pipeline.The path to success is not straightforward, though. Due to the more onerous development involved with an inactivated approach, the Valneva vaccine was always going to be later into the clinic than other shots, which means its advanced trials are starting in the U.K. when more than half the country has already been vaccinated.As a result, the vaccine is being tested head-to-head with a shot from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, rather than a dummy placebo, and must show an equal or superior antibody response.“There is no development without risk,” said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach, who doesn’t know how the chance of regulatory approval would be affected if the shot was even slightly less effective than the Astra vaccine. “To be honest with you I don’t even like to think about that scenario.”It’s not the first time the 57-year-old has taken a risk.In summer 2012, when he was CEO of Austrian biotech Intercell AG, Lingelbach met Franck Grimaud, the chief executive of French company Vivalis, at one of Vienna’s oldest restaurants. Both businesses were struggling, and a London banker had suggested the pair get together to discuss a possible tie-up.By the end of their meal at Ofenloch, they decided that together they could become a key specialist vaccine company focused on developing inoculations for diseases with limited preventive or therapeutic treatment options.“In one evening we put everything on the table, where we are strong, where we are weak, and why it would make sense to join,” said Grimaud, who is now Valneva’s president and chief business officer. “We did what we said during this meeting.”When the pandemic hit last year, the company had two approved travel vaccines in its portfolio, one for Japanese encephalitis and another for cholera. Two more, against Lyme disease and Chikungunya, a virus contracted from mosquitoes, were in the clinical phase. As soon as it became clear Covid-19 wasn’t going away quickly, the Valneva executives saw an opportunity to capitalize on the company’s experience.With Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Oxford pursuing messenger RNA and adenovirus vaccines, there was a gap for an inactivated approach. In April 2020, as much of Europe went into lockdown and infections climbed rapidly, the company started work on a shot using its Japanese encephalitis platform.The idea was it would be “complementary to the other vaccines, either in terms of sub-population — immunosuppressed, pregnant women, children, or, and we see it more and more emerging, the fact that inactivated vaccines could make sense as a booster,” said Grimaud, 55.The U.K. quickly signed up to buy the shot and invested in a Valneva manufacturing site in Scotland. Human trials started in December and reported positive data this month — producing significant levels of antibodies in more than 90% of participants and raising no safety concerns.Another potential deal with the European Commission, in the works since the third quarter of 2020, ended this month. The company is now focusing on bilateral deals with individual EU countries.Lingelbach won’t go into details but alludes to problems European officials had with the U.K. getting priority treatment — a factor baked into the British deal from the start. A spokesman for the European Commission said it’s aware of Valneva's position and in discussion with member states on how to proceed. The company didn’t meet certain conditions for a deal, he said.“Despite a lot of effort we have not made progress,” Lingelbach said. “It has gone in circles, and circles and circles.”The company has also had discussions with Australia and Canada about possible orders.Read More: What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTake Click here for Bloomberg’s Global Vaccine TrackerOther inactivated Covid-19 vaccines exist beyond Europe. China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm have also used the approach. While the Sinovac vaccine initially posted an efficacy figure of about 50% — lower than other vaccines and around the minimum regulatory threshold needed — more real-world data suggests the number could be higher. Sinopharm’s inactivated shots have both reported efficacy above 70%.In an ideal world, the Valneva vaccine would be tested against another inactivated shot, said Lingelbach, but because there isn’t an approved one in the West the Astra vaccine was the next best comparator. Adjustments have had to be made to take account of different dosing schedules and the age restriction on the Astra shot in the U.K.Alongside the possibility that the Covid vaccine could be a regular booster shot providing sustainable revenue, the company is also hoping its Lyme and Chikungunya vaccines will both be in use by 2025, moving the company into a different league.Valneva has added hundreds of staff and plans to go from output of about three million vaccines a year to more than 100 million next year if the Covid shot is successful.“It’s not the same game,” said Grimaud. It’s “what makes us wake up every morning, but sometimes not sleep at night as well.”(Updates with details of share sale in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell swings back to profit in first quarter

    Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday it swung back into profit in the first quarter as oil prices recovered strongly from a year earlier.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Rising Demand Optimism Offsets Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after closing at a six-week high as signs of strengthening demand in key markets offset concerns a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries, especially India, will damp consumption in the near term.Futures in New York traded above $64 a barrel after climbing more than 3% over the previous two sessions. A gauge of demand for U.S. petroleum products increased last week to the highest in more than two months, while distillate inventories -- a category that includes diesel -- dropped the most since early March. Fuel demand may get another boost as China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also capped a strong start to the year. Some U.S. producers are also restoring dividends as they rebound from the pandemic-driven crash.There has been a chorus of bullish voices on the outlook for crude this week, including a prediction from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that oil demand will post a record jump over the next six months as vaccination rates accelerate. OPEC+ also raised its estimates for growth this year, but the alliance cautioned a worsening virus situation in India, Japan and Brazil could derail the recovery.India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing. Rystad Energy reduced its demand estimates for the nation and forecast a 1.4 million barrel-a-day surplus in global inventories next month due to the impact.“The Covid-19 pandemic continues, but the economic and oil demand recovery is moving forward, propelled by the U.S. and mainland China,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting for IHS Markit. “Pent-up travel demand will fuel gains in Europe and North America, assuming the pandemic is under better control in the coming months.’The short-term risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. The prompt timespread for Brent has also slipped.Total petroleum stockpiles in the U.S., meanwhile, fell for the second time in the three weeks through April 23 and are near the lowest level since March 2020, according an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. Crude inventories edged higher, while gasoline supplies rose a fourth week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Just Hiked Their Payouts

    Without dividend increases, inflation will chip away at the income you earn from those stocks. Over the course of a decade, even a 1% inflation rate will amount to 10% decline in real dividend income. Three solid dividend growth stocks that you can count on for recurring hikes are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Southern Company (NYSE: SO).

  • This Sector Dominated the Stock Market Wednesday (No, It Wasn't Tech)

    It's a relatively small part of the overall market now, but favorable tailwinds helped push it higher.

  • Tesla Tokens From Crypto Exchange Binance Draw BaFin Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- A push by Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, to offer tokens tied to the performance of popular U.S. stocks is drawing the attention of Germany’s financial regulator.Binance may have violated securities rules when it issued tokenized shares of Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., BaFin said Wednesday. The exchange doesn’t appear to have filed a prospectus before offering the assets, according to a statement on the watchdog’s website.The synthetic shares allow investors around the world to reap the economic gains of a company’s stock performance and dividends, according to Binance. Investors in the tokens, which the exchange said are backed by actual stock, don’t get to vote in corporate matters. None of the companies on which the synthetic shares are based sponsor the tokens, which allow investors to purchase the equivalent of fractions of an underlying share.The tokens have quickly grown in popularity even as Binance says that investors in the U.S., China and some other jurisdictions aren’t able to purchase them because of regulatory restrictions. BaFin’s notice raises the possibility that investors in Europe may face similar restrictions.“Binance takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to following local regulator requirements wherever we operate,” spokeswoman Jessica Jung said in an emailed statement. “‘We will work with regulators to address any questions they may have.”The regulatory scrutiny is the latest for Binance, which says it doesn’t have a single corporate headquarters but operates through a number of entities spread around the world. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating the firm over concerns that it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scottish independence-supporting bus tycoons sell off Stagecoach stake

    The Scottish siblings who made hundreds of millions of pounds capitalising on Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation of the bus market are to bow out of the sector after more than four decades in business. Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag, who launched Stagecoach in 1980 by running second-hand buses between Scotland and London, have begun the sell-off of their 27.1pc stake in the FTSE 250 group. The pair, who grew up on a council estate in Perth, intend to reduce their combined shareholding to 5pc over the next 10 years. Stagecoach shares fell more than 7pc as they offloaded a 2.5pc stake on Wednesday. Sir Brian became a part-time bus conductor aged 18, joining his father at Alexanders Bus Company. He split his time working with studying at school and university.

  • Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave

    The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the graveyard buried 27 coronavirus victims in January, nine in February and 55 in March. Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 3,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths.

  • BP to Buy Back Shares as Oil Price Recovery Boosts Profit

    BP said it would boost returns to shareholders after higher oil prices and strong trading results buoyed its first-quarter earnings, the strongest sign yet that a recovery is under way in one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic.

  • Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?

    Online retail giant Amazon.com is one of the most talked-about stocks this week with an upcoming earnings report and rumors of a share split announcement. What Happened: Fox Business panelist Charles Gasparino tweeted Monday that, according to traders he has spoken to, an Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split could be likely, with an announcement coming as early as Thursday when the company reports first-quarter earnings. There has been no announcement from Amazon that it has explored a share split. A share split would follow moves from some of the largest companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), both of which recently completed splits when shares traded higher. “It’s just a rumor but if a split was announced this week, I would expect a significant rally in the shares, $300-plus,” said Dennis Dick, co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarketPrep. Shares of Tesla and Apple traded higher after the companies announced and completed stock splits, which means the announcement of a split from Amazon could be a move to watch for investors. "Many investors believe Bezos likes the status symbol of having a stock that trades above $3,470 a share," Gasparino and Eleanor Terrett wrote in a story for Fox Business. Related Link: How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade Why It’s Important: A stock split by Amazon to move shares from the current $3,000-plus share price into the triple digits could make the company more appealing to be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Gasparino hinted at a possible move by Amazon into the index with a split. Dick said this could make sense, as "the Dow is price weighted, meaning higher priced stocks have a higher weighting in the Dow.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most well-known stock indexes that tracks 30 large companies. The index’s methodology of including companies based on share price and not market cap has likely kept Amazon out of the running. “A split solves that problem, so if a split were announced, I would expect an immediate pop and then maybe a continued move higher as traders would anticipate a likely Dow inclusion.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average does not change its holdings on a regular basis, so a potential Amazon announcement could take some time. The index made two changes in 2020, one change in 2019, one change in 2018 and one change in 2017. Some years — like 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016 — see no changes to the index. “A split announcement from $AMZN could be the catalyst the stock needs in a push to $5,000.” AMZN Price Action: Shares of Amazon.com were trading 1.35% higher at $3,463.44 at last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop, AMC, Penny And Crypto Stocks: Top Q1 Trends For Millennials And Gen Z5 Things You Might Not Know About Jeff Bezos© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump May Hold MAGA Rallies Beginning in May: Report

    Former President Donald Trump is exploring plans to once again hold Make America Great Again rallies as early as May, according to a new report. Trump aides reportedly told CNN that while the logistics of the rallies have not been nailed down, the former president’s events will largely use many of the same vendors his team used during his 2020 campaign events. “It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,” a source close to Trump reportedly told CNN. Trump has not held a rally since Joe Biden became president. The 45th president has previously said that he will travel to Alaska to campaign against Senator Lisa Murskowski (R., Ala.) after she voted to impeach him for “incitement of an insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Trump has also indicated that he is “seriously” contemplating a 2024 presidential bid. Asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month if he plans to run for president in 2024, Trump responded, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.” “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon,” he added.

  • Kyle Lowry with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/27/2021

  • Samsung sees chip profits up, mobile profits down in second quarter on chip shortage

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects chip profits to rise in the second quarter as customers seek to secure stock amid a global chip shortage, that will likely hit device production and mobile profits that same quarter. Samsung, which reported its highest first-quarter operating profit in three years, said it expected memory chip earnings to improve "significantly" in the second quarter, as "market conditions improve on the back of strong server demand". But profit and sales at its mobile business are likely to fall after a robust first quarter, due to supply issues for some components and a fall in flagship smartphone sales, the company said.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Slashing Earnings View On Chip Shortage That May Last Through 2022

    Ford crushed first-quarter estimates but slashed 2021 earnings and cash-flow guidance due to the global chip shortage.

  • China launches permanent space station as it prepares to land on Mars

    China on Thursday launched the core module for its first permanent space station as the country pursues its ambitious space programme. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module, blasted into space on the Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Hainan, an island in southern China, according to state media. The module will become the management and control hub of China’s Tiangong space station, which could be operational by the end of next year, state media said. China is planning for astronauts to live in the core module of the station for up to six months at a time; at least 12 astronauts are training now for such missions. China has invested heavily in its space programme, a source of national pride and touted as a symbol of the country’s growing technological expertise and strength. Beijing aims to become a major space power by 2030.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar lead left-wing criticisms of Biden joint session speech

    President calls for major investment in social welfare programmes