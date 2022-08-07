Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like Shell plc (LON:SHEL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Shell's shares before the 11th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Shell has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of £21.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Shell can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Shell

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Shell has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Shell's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Shell has grown its earnings rapidly, up 53% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Shell looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Shell has seen its dividend decline 5.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Shell is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is Shell worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Shell is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Shell, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Shell for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Shell (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Grainger (LON:GRI) have made a favorable return of 38% over the past three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold .

  • Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0204

    Brickability Group Plc ( LON:BRCK ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of...

  • Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this 'comfy' and 'flattering' dress — and it's 50% off 'til midnight

    The question is, which color will you choose?

  • Analysis-With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

    Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say. China's military planners have long discussed a blockade of Taiwan, but until now most likely saw practicing such a move as too provocative, security experts say. But after U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit, China's military for the first time fired missiles over Taipei, flew waves of drones over Taiwan's offshore islands, sailed warships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and surrounded the self-ruled island in what Taiwan's military said amounted to a practice "blockade."

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.While reporting second quarter results Thursday, ConocoPhillips informed investors that it will pay them $1.40 per share in a special dividend on October 14. For context, that’s almost three times its regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 -- and shareholders get both the regular and the special payout. The shareholder reward

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh losses at the Geico car insurer, where parts shortages and higher used vehicle prices boosted accident claims. Despite the huge net loss, "the results show Berkshire's resilience," said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst who rates Berkshire "neutral."

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?

    Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Another little-known Chinese stock is soaring with a one-day price gain of more than 5,000% in its IPO debut

    Magic Empire's market valuation topped $4.7 billion at its peak on Friday even though the the company only generated $2.1 million in revenue in 2021.

  • Tesla 3-for-1 stock split will take effect on Aug. 25. What does that mean for investors?

    Stock splits allow investors to buy shares of a company like Tesla, Amazon or Google at a lower price. But should you buy a stock before or after it splits?

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....