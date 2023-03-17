Is Shell plc (SHEL) a Good Long-Term Bet?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTHX returned 15.95%, Advisor Class fund APDHX posted a return of 15.98%, and Institutional Class fund APHHX returned 16.04%, compared to a return of 9.76% for the MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Global Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is an energy and petrochemical company. On March 16, 2023, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) stock closed at $54.64 per share. One-month return of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) was -13.07%, and its shares gained 8.67% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) has a market capitalization of $204.044 billion.

Artisan Global Equity Fund made the following comment about Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We scaled back our weighting in clean energy this quarter, which is a part of the portfolio’s environment theme, to take profits after a successful run in 2022. We did so by trimming our position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL), a stock we added to the portfolio in Q1 2022. As an integrated energy company, approximately one third of Shell’s revenues come from transition fuels, such as LNG, and another third comes from new energy sources such as green hydrogen. LNG is one of the cleanest fossil fuels and represents a potential bridge to the future by replacing higher carbon energy sources with lower carbon ones while renewable technologies mature. As the largest LNG supplier in the world, we believe Shell is particularly well-positioned to help Europe meet its energy needs as it looks for ways to replace imported Russian oil and gas with new sources after the embargo."

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 39 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) in another article and shared the list of largest energy companies according to their market capitalization. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

