Shell posts $6.2bn profit as oil prices rise again

Oil and gas giant Shell has posted strong profits helped by oil prices rising again.

The energy giant reported earnings of $6.2bn (£5.1bn) between July and September, up sharply on the previous quarter.

Profits were down from $9.4bn in the same period last year, however, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in oil and gas prices.

Oil prices are currently lower than that period, but have risen recently.

That is largely due to members of the Opec+ group of oil-producing nations cutting output to support the global market.

Earlier this week, the World Bank warned that the conflict in the Middle East could push the price of crude oil up to $150 a barrel - compared to $85 today.