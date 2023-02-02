Shell profits double to record high as energy prices soar - latest updates

Greenpeace protestors outside Shell's headquarters in London after its record profits - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Shell has more than doubled its annual profit to a record $39.9bn (£32.2bn) as the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis fuelled oil and natural gas prices.

The figure is one of the highest profits ever posted by a British company after Vodafone's £60bn in 2014 - following the sale of Verizon Wireless - and British American Tobacco's £38bn in 2017.

The energy giant also plans to increase its dividend by 15pc and boosted the mood among shareholders further by announcing a $4bn (£3.2bn) share buyback programme.

It made also a record $9.8bn (£7.9bn) profit in the final three months of last year, well ahead of analyst estimates of $8.3bn (£6.7bn).

The bumper profits have sparked protests by Greenpeace activists outside the company's headquarters in London.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: "We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns.

"Our results in the fourth quarter and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio."

It comes as the boss of BP said he wants to "dial back" its push into clean energy after US oil giants posted record profits on the back of booming demand for fossil fuels.

US giant Exxon Mobil posted a record $56bn (£45bn) annual profit after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

08:38 AM

Markets surge amid optimism over interest rate rises

Britain's main stock indexes rose after Shell's record profits, and led by optimism after the Federal Reserve said it had turned a key corner in the fight against inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has risen 0.5pc to 7,806.51 after slipping for the past two sessions, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index has added 1pc to 20,104.29.

Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Fed chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate increase by the US central bank.

The Bank of England is poised to raise rates for the 10th time in a row later to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it could also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end.

Shell rose 1.5pc after the oil giant delivered a record $39.9bn (£32.2bn) profit in 2022 and announced a new $4bn (£3.2bn) share buyback programme over the next three months.

Ad firm WPP climbed as much as 5.2pc on the FTSE 100 after its French rival Publicis Groupe forecast more growth in 2023, banking on sustained investments in digital transformation.

BT slipped as much as 3.5pc after Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator reported a 3pc dip in third-quarter adjusted revenue, just below market expectations.

08:28 AM

Windfall tax has 'massive loopholes,' says Miliband

Shadow climate change and energy secretary Ed Miliband has criticised "massive loopholes" in the Government's windfall tax scheme as Shell reported record annual profits.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

At one and the same time, you've got millions of people who cannot afford heat and power, you've got a government that is saying 'there's nothing we can do', prices are going to go up by another 40pc in April and at the same time Shell are making record profits - the windfalls of war - in unexpected, unearned profits and the Government that fails to levy a proper windfall tax with massive loopholes for fossil fuel companies. That is why this country has to change. First, the windfall tax didn't apply for half of last year. Secondly, they are levying it at a lower rate than other countries - and we have called for it to be at 78pc. Thirdly, and this is headscratching, they have built in a massive loophole just for fossil fuel companies so that if they make so-called investments they get massive tax breaks for that. They are incentivising investments in fossil fuels, not in renewables, and giving back massive windfalls to those companies who are actually paying out far more in shareholder buybacks and dividends than they are actually investing in the low-carbon economy.

08:18 AM

No plans to take Superdry private, says founder

Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton said he has no plans to take the clothing retailer private "at the moment".

The British fashion chain's chief executive issued a statement to the stock exchange this morning following speculation about such a move.

The company's shares are valued at less than a quarter of their price when the business went public more than a decade ago.

Superdry's founder says there are no plans to take the company private 'at the moment' - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

08:04 AM

FTSE 100 rises after record Shell profits

The FTSE 100 has begun the day higher after Shell reported record profits that are among the highest in British corporate history.

The blue-chip index has climbed 0.3pc to 7,785.48 while the midcap FTSE 250 is up 1pc to 20,047.76.

07:56 AM

Greenpeace launch protest outside Shell headquarters

Activists from Greenpeace have begun a protest over Shell's record profits.

They have set up a mock-petrol station price board displaying the Shell's net profit for 2022 outside the company's headquarters in London.

The group accused the company of "profiteering from climate destruction and immense human suffering".

Elena Polisano, a senior UK campaigner at the group, said: "While Shell counts their record-breaking billions, people across the globe count the damage from the record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods this oil giant is fueling.

"This is the stark reality of climate injustice, and we must end it.

"World leaders have just set up a new fund to pay for the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis. Now they should force historical mega polluters like Shell to pay into it."

Activists from Greenpeace set up a mock-petrol station price board outside its London headquarters - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

07:48 AM

Shell profits 'outrageous' says Lib Dems

In response to energy giant Shell's record profits, the Liberal Democrats said Rishi Sunak has failed to take action with a proper windfall tax.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said:

No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine. Rishi Sunak was warned as chancellor and now as Prime Minister that we need a proper windfall tax on companies like Shell and he has failed to take action. Families across the country are struggling to heat their homes and feed their families and this Government turns round and says 'there is nothing we can do'. They must tax the oil and gas companies properly and at the very least ensure that energy bills don't rise yet again in April.

07:46 AM

Bank of England expected to increase interest rates to 4pc

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point at midday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fuelling the cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession.

The move would push interest rates to 4pc.

Economists suggest this may be the last big rate increase for the Bank, which has approved 10 consecutive rises since a post-pandemic surge in the world economy and Russia's war in Ukraine drove inflation to 40-year highs.

The US Federal Reserve has already begun tapering its response, boosting its key rate by just a quarter-point on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to go big again, with a half-point hike on Thursday.

The Bank of England's next interest rate decision will be revealed at midday - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

07:36 AM

BT revenues dip amid 'tough' conditions for business

BT has reported a 3pc drop in its third-quarter revenues as it flagged "tough" market conditions in its consumer-facing business.

The group saw consumer revenues drop 6pc to £2.4bn in the three months to December 31, but earnings in the division lifted 7pc to £669m amid recent price rises, a surge in new fibre broadband customers and action to cut costs.

Underlying earnings across the wider group lifted 2pc to £2bn over the quarter, BT added.

BT shares have lost almost half their value four years into Philip Jansen's tenure as chief executive as it has battled energy inflation, strikes and a ban on key supplier Huawei.

BT said its consumer arm put in a "strong performance in tough market conditions".

Mr Jansen said: "We've grown revenue and EBITDA (underlying earnings) on a pro-forma, like-for-like basis, despite a challenging economic backdrop, and we're transforming BT Group for the benefit of our customers."

He added: "Despite extraordinary energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, we are reaffirming our outlook for the year."

BT - BT/PA Wire

07:31 AM

Shell rewards shareholders with $4bn buyback

Flush with cash, Shell will be rewarding its shareholders following its record results.

Special correspondent Matt Oliver explains:

The company said it had handed $6.3bn to shareholders in the quarter, through $1.8bn in dividends and a share buyback scheme worth $4.5bn. In 2022, share buybacks have totalled $18.4bn. Shell said it was now launching another $4bn buyback programme as well, to be completed within the first three months of 2023. The decision is likely to trigger further political controversy. Joe Biden, the US President, has accused the oil giants of "war profiteering" and argues they should be piling investment into ramping up production - rather than the pockets of shareholders.

07:29 AM

Shell profits possibly largest ever by British-domiciled company

Shell has posted a record-breaking $39.9bn (£32.2bn) annual profit after surging energy prices in 2022 delivered a blowout year for Big Oil.

Special correspondent Matt Oliver has the details:

The London-based company said profits more than doubled from $19.3bn, after sales soared from $261.5bn to $381.3bn. The figures included a profit of $9.8bn in the final three months of the year, following earnings of $30.5bn in the first nine months. It marks the biggest annual profit the company - and possibly any British-domiciled company - has ever made, eclipsing even the $31bn made by Shell in 2008. Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron have also revealed unprecedented profits for 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices rocketing higher. Wael Sawan, Shell's boss, said the results demonstrated the company's "differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world".

07:25 AM

Good morning

Shell is prioritising shareholders as it finds itself flush with cash following the surge in oil and gas prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company reported a record $39.9bn (£32.2bn) annual profit, beating its previous record of $28.4bn (£22.9bn) set in 2008.

In response, it has announced a $4bn share buyback, designed to boost its stock price, while also ramping up its dividend to 15pc.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday while the dollar eased after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was under way.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan grew 0.84pc, while Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.37pc and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37pc.

Chinese stocks were 0.11pc higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1pc.

Tokyo's key stock index closed higher, tracking a rally on Wall Street but gains were limited with investors cautious over a strengthening yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.2pc to 27,402.05, while the broader Topix index lost 0.4pc to 1,965.17.

The US central bank announced an expected 25 basis points interest rate increase after a year of larger hikes and said it had turned a key corner in the fight against a high inflation rate. But policymakers projected "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs would still be needed.