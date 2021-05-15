Shell (RDS.A) Hits Oil in Gulf of Mexico's Leopard Prospect

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A recently made a major oil discoveryat the Leopard prospect in the Alaminos Canyon block 691 in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM). At multiple stages, the Leopard Well encountered more than 600 feet (183 metres) of net oil pay and an assessment is underway to further determine development options.

Notably, Leopard is run by Shell (50%) and co-owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. CVX (50%). It is located about 20 miles east of the Whale discovery, 20 miles south of the recently reviewed Blacktip discovery and 33 miles from the Perdido host. The discovery well was drilled at a water-depth of 2,070 meters by Transocean’s ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Thalassa.

Shell's Deepwater executive vice president Paul Goodfellow believes that Leopard is a lucrative add-on to the company's core portfolio and strengthens its supremacy in the Gulf of Mexico, particularly given its connectivity to established infrastructure and other discoveries in the Perdido Corridor. He further added, "With our US Gulf of Mexico production among the lowest GHG intensity in the world, Shell remains confident about the GoM and this latest discovery will help us deliver on our strategy to focus on valuable, high margin barrels as we sustain material Upstream cash flows into the 2030s."

Also, Leopard offers Shell a chance to boost its production in the Perdido Corridor where the company’s Tobago, Great White and Silvertip fields are already carrying out production activity. In the meantime, Shell-run Whale discovery, which is also in the Perdido Corridor, is nearing a final investment decision this year.

About Shell

This integrated energy player belongs to a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. It is involved in all phases of the petroleum industry right from exploration to final processing and delivery. The company recently released first-quarter 2021 earnings results wherein the bottom line came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%.

Among other supermajor players in the energy  space, the bottom-line results of ExxonMobil XOM and TOTAL SE TOT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2% and 29.4%, respectively.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
TOTAL SE (TOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Ant leapfrogs banks to top China fund sale rankings

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba affiliate Ant Group became China's largest seller of non-money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, industry data showed, disrupting a market dominated by banks despite a regulatory crackdown. Ant and Alibaba are being targeted by Beijing's anti-monopoly campaign. Regulators have urged Ant to reduce the size of Yu'ebao, China's biggest money market fund managed by Ant-controlled mutual fund house Tianhong.

  • General Electric Stock Has Nearly 30% Upside, Says Analyst

    It's an understatement to say that onetime U.S. industrial titan General Electric (NYSE: GE) has fallen out of favor with investors in recent years. At General Electric's most recent closing stock price, that level would represent 28% upside if achieved. Since falling on hard times, General Electric has attempted to streamline its once-sprawling collection of businesses to become a leaner company with a tighter focus.

  • What's in Store for Applied Materials (AMAT) in Q2 Earnings?

    Applied Materials' (AMAT) fiscal second-quarter earnings are expected to reflect gains from strong memory, solid AI and Big Data efforts, and 5G prospects.

  • INTERVIEW: Miss Universe Singapore 2020 Bernadette Belle Wu Ong

    Bernadette Belle Wu Ong shared her experience in becoming Miss Universe Singapore 2020 and her views on Miss Universe competition.

  • The GOP’s New Heroes Are All Killers, Kooks, and Creeps

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere is no civil war in the Republican Party—the Confederates won long ago.Instead, we are witnessing the end of a long molting process as the GOP slithers into its final form: a counter-majoritarian, fascist entity.Republicans are shedding their masks and hoods, spitting out their dog whistles and outright embracing the Big Lie and the violent insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, and racists who make up the party’s base and, increasingly, its representatives in Congress.The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and DopesThe foolish hope that Donald Trump was merely an outlier, a freakish aberration whose eventual exit would allow “adults” like Mitch McConnell to go back to their belligerent obstructionism, court packing, and shameless cravenness to corporate America and the 1 percent— you know, “business as usual,” as if any of that was normal or healthy — is gone.During a House Oversight Committee this week, Rep. Andrew Clyde tried to gaslight America by declaring there was no riot and that the violent insurrection actually resembled a “normal tourist visit.” I would hate to vacation with Rep. Clyde and his family. The majority of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Biden.Trump was not a cancerous growth but the end product of the party’s decades-long molting process. He’s the beating heart. He’s Republicans’ orange avatar, their unrestrained id, their boiling, festering rage that quenches its appetites while securing power and wealth by any means necessary. Democracy, rule of law, equality, fairness, voting rights are all unnecessary and cumbersome obstacles that must be either removed or weakened to achieve the ultimate goal: power for an overwhelmingly white, Christian conservative minority.Just because Trump is golfing in Mar-a-Lago instead of rage-tweeting from the White House, doesn’t mean the threat has been removed. His tactics and tantrums have merely been picked up and copied by Republicans desperate to ride the same strategy to power in 2022 and 2024, perhaps with less sensationalism and fanfare.Those who still want to pretend that there is a war for the “soul” of the Republican Party will point to 100 Republicans, including Miles Taylor, Trump’s former Homeland Security official, who are threatening to leave the GOP and create a new party. Taylor said, “The civil war within the GOP is not ending. Today, it is just beginning.”Someone should tell Rep. Liz Cheney, now removed from Republican leadership for voting to impeach Trump and condemning the violent Jan. 6 insurrection that left five dead. Rep. Madison Cawthorne, reflecting the civility of his party and its cult-like fealty to Trump, tweeted, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney.”You know who hasn’t been punished or admonished yet? Rep. Paul Gosar, who gave a keynote at a white supremacist conference, tweeted out a white supremacist slogan, pals around with violent militias and racists, and just this week gave a full-throated defense of the violent insurrectionists he says are “peaceful patriots.”This Trump Wannabe Just Might Be the Worst of the Rotten Bunch All but one of Cheney’s Republican colleagues cleared the House when she gave her defiant speech against Trump this week, a day before she was stripped of her leadership role. Over half the GOP House gave a standing ovation and applause to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when she gave a speech before Democrats stripped her of her committee assignments. Greene actively endorsed the violent insurrection, promotes the QAnon conspiracy—which is a domestic terror threat according to the FBI—supports the white supremacist “replacement theory,” and is an antisemite who believes Jews control space lasers.She’s currently on a “America First” revival tour with Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican in good standing even as his associate is facing a 33-count indictment that includes sex-trafficking a minor.You can tell a lot about people from their heroes. Students for Trump founder John Lambert was just sentenced to 13 months for posing as a lawyer, by a judge who called him a “cold-blooded fraudster.” At least he isn’t a killer—one of Trump’s favorite terms of praise, incidentally— like Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year old who illegally carried a firearm to a Black Lives Matter protest in another state and fatally shot two unarmed people. The McCloskeys, who illegally brandished firearms at a peaceful BLM protest in front of their house, were given prime real estate at the 2020 RNC to warn about the dangers of Black and brown people “invading” the suburbs. War criminal Eddie Gallagher, who was pardoned by Trump, now openly admits “we killed that guy,” and alleges his fellow Navy SEALS intended for his 12-year-old unarmed detainee to die, and that “nobody at that time had a problem with it.” There’s no protest, shock, disgust or condemnation from the GOP and right-wing media. They love it, because this is who they are.This process is nothing new. It began with white colonizers coming to this country and claiming it as their own, annihilating indigenous people, enslaving Black Americans, and spending the next four hundred years promoting the big lie echoed by Rick Santorum that, “We came here and created a blank slate.” That was the larvae stage.It gestated and refined its anti-democratic barbarism through segregation and Jim Crow. Eventually, it had to grudgingly evolve in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement, replacing the egregious racism and criminality with the “Southern Strategy” to win over disaffected white Democrats and Southerners. This was the pupa stage and lasted until 2016. Several beautiful examples of this animal included Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and even John Boehner, who is currently gaslighting us in his memoir, pretending as if he didn’t actively enable, support, and encourage the radicalization of the right. Other examples include conservative intellectuals like George Will and Bill Kristol, who are now mocked, ridiculed and shunned by the modern MAGA GOP as RINOS, or Republicans in Name Only. Even former Republican presidential candidates cannot escape the purge. John McCain and Mitt Romney, who mostly voted with Trump’s agenda but decided Russia interfering in our elections and a president abusing his power to tamper with our democracy was a bridge too far, are now shunned and loathed by the party faithful for their brief, small acts of courage and patriotism.That Republican Party they belonged to is dead. It’s over. Gone.The final molting stage is almost complete. The adult will emerge. An increasingly radicalized, weaponized, and fascist entity that is actively hostile to the majority and our democracy.It will openly support violent insurrections, lies, conspiracy theories, authoritarians, and racists. It will attack democracy, voting rights, the rule of law, our allies and the truth.It is no longer a political party, though if you engage in a harmful “both sides” false equivalence and squint like the Sunday morning political shows do, you can pretend it is. They merely look the part, because they’re barely wearing the old skin, which they are about to shed.Long live the new flesh.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Houston tiger is being secretly passed around safe houses, police believe

    ‘I don’t think it’s out of Houston yet, maybe out of county, but I don’t think so,’ Police Commander says

  • Copa Libertadores match is played amid tear gas in Colombia

    Players breathed in tear gas during a Copa Libertadores group stage match in Colombia where they were unwittingly caught up in protests against the country's government. While Brazilian visitor Atlético Mineiro was winning at América de Cali 3-1, the match was interrupted eight times, as sirens and explosions echoed outside Romelio Martinez Stadium in Barranquilla late Thursday.

  • WE Charity: Trudeau cleared of ethics wrongdoing in political scandal

    Mr Trudeau said the watchdog report had confirmed what he had 'said from the beginning'.

  • Israeli-Palestinian conflict gives Biden foreign policy headache

    The US president and his aides wish to avoid being drawn into this graveyard of US-led peace initiatives.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls new insults at AOC after congresswoman reported her for hallway ambush

    GOP congresswoman says Democrat ‘is a fraud and a hypocrite’ following calls for increased security

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, nearly 50 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Lightning kills 18 elephants in India's Assam - media reports

    Local residents found the carcasses of the elephants in a forest in the state's Nagaon district and alerted the forest department officials, who in turn recovered the bodies.Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the carcasses were sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway."This is a very sad incident, such incident has never occurred in the forests of Assam. Today in the afternoon during rainfall, a thunderstorm occurred and it was so intense that 18 elephants died in the forest," he added.India is home to over 50% of the Asian elephants but their population has declined in recent years due to habitat loss, poaching for their tusks, and erratic enforcement of forest laws.

  • Uyghur imams targeted in China's Xinjiang crackdown

    China has targeted Muslim religious leaders, according to a new report, charging many with extremism.

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • Martin Bashir: BBC religion editor leaves the corporation

    The corporation said he was leaving his post due to ongoing health issues.