Shell rejects plea offer; meth case set for trial

Sep. 25—A Cumberland County woman indicted with a relative for possession of oxymorphone for sale and/or delivery has rejected a plea offer from the state and will go to trial on the charge in December.

Carol Lee Shell, 52, and Brandon D. Shell, 30, were indicted together in February 2022 for possessing the Schedule II drug with intent in a case investigated by Crossville Police Det. Kenneth Cherry. The investigator is still in law enforcement but no longer with city police.

Reportedly, the state made a plea agreement offer to Shell which she rejected, and instead, asked to invoke her right to a jury trial of her peers.

Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray set a motion hearing date of Nov. 14 and a trial date of Dec. 15.

Brandon Shell's case was continued to the Nov. 14 date. Both Shells are represented by Crossville attorney Kevin Bryant.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Nov. 14.

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest and sexual battery, continued to Nov. 14.

—Larry Norman Flake II, aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child, continued to Nov. 16.

—Heather Renee Flowers, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Nov. 14.

—Casper Dean Gentry, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of vandalism of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 6.

—Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 14.

—Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Nov. 14.

—Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Nov. 14.

—Tony Rasso, possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Nov. 14.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, dropped.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Nov. 14.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Nov. 14.

—Joshua Dewayne Smith, reckless endangerment, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond double with new bond to be made.

—Brian Everette Strange, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, forgery by uttering and forgery of $1,000 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 14.

—Alan Michael Unser, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 14.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Oct. 3.

Arraignment

—Jody Morgan, theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $10,000, continued to Dec. 11 at which time Morgan is to return to court with an attorney.

—Ernest Melvin Wood Jr., sexual exploitation of a minor/100 images, continued to Jan. 17.

Probation violation

—Kayla Leann Walker, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, is to serve 15 days in jail and then be reinstated on probation.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com