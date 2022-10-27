Shell posts $9.5 billion profit, plans to boost dividend

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg
Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
·3 min read

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell on Thursday posted a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, easing from the previous quarter's record high due to weaker refining and gas trading, as it announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end when its CEO departs.

Shell also extended its share repurchasing programme, announcing plans to buy $4 billion of stock over the next three months after completing $6 billion in the previous quarter.

The company said it intends to increase its dividend by 15% in the fourth quarter, when Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will step down after nine years at the helm. The dividend will be paid in March.

Shell shares were up 2.5% after trading opened in London.

Van Beurden will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the current head of Shell's natural gas and low-carbon division.

With a profit of $30.5 billion so far this year, Shell is well on track to exceed its record annual profit in 2008 of $31 billion.

The strong earnings were likely to intensify calls in Britain and the European Union to impose further windfall taxes on energy companies as governments struggle with soaring gas and power bills.

Shell's shares gained over 40% so far this year, lifted by soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and amid tightening global oil and gas supplies.

Rival TotalEnergies posted a record profit in the third quarter.

(Shell's quarterly profits recede from recent records https://graphics.reuters.com/SHELL-RESULTS/lbpgnwlwnvq/chart.png)

LNG WOES

The quarterly adjusted earnings of $9.45 billion, which slightly exceeded forecasts, were hit by a sharp 38% quarterly drop in the gas and renewables division, Shell's largest.

Earnings for the second quarter were a record $11.5 billion.

The world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG), produced 5% less LNG in the period compared with last year at 7.2 million tonnes mainly due to ongoing strikes at its Australian Prelude facility.

Its gas trading business was hit this quarter by "supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realisations in a volatile and dislocated market."

Earnings from the refining, chemicals and oil trading division also dropped sharply by 62% in the quarter due to weaker refining margins.

Shell said it would stick to its plans to spend $23-$27 billion this year.

Shell's cashflow in the quarter dropped sharply to $12.5 billion from $18.6 billion in the previous quarter due to a large working capital outflow of $4.2 billion as a result of changes in the value of European gas inventories.

Shell's net debt rose by around $2 billion to $46.4 billion due to lower cashflow from operations and to pay for a recent acquisition. Its debt-to-capital ratio, known as gearing, also rose above 20%.

(Shell's annual profits https://graphics.reuters.com/SHELL-RESULTS/lbvggrlzovq/chart.png)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • APD: 61-one-year-old KFC employee in critical condition after being shot outside restaurant

    A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a southwest Atlanta Kentucky Fried Chicken, police said.

  • San Diego doctor charged in death of inmate in county jail

    A San Diego doctor was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 24-year-old female inmate who collapsed in front of a nurse, who was also charged in the case. Dr. Friederike Von Lintig, 57, was arraigned in San Diego Superior Court in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon in connection with the November 2019 death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in the San Diego suburb of Santee, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

  • Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee to build on late father's legacy

    As Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Jay Y. Lee steps up as chairman, daunting tasks await the executive seeking to build on the work of his father, who turned a copycat appliance maker into the world's biggest chip and smartphone manufacturer. Samsung said on Thursday its board of directors appointed Lee as executive chairman, a symbolic move confirming that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family. The appointment follows his release from jail last year for bribery convictions, of which he has since been pardoned, allowing him to formally assume the leadership role he has held since his father, the late patriarch and Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalised in 2014.

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet

    Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off the streets last week.

  • Kerry: ‘We need to get back to the table’ with China on climate

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday called for the return of climate negotiations with China after the country halted cooperation on the issue following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan in August. In remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations, the former secretary of State said that the global issue of climate change…

  • What's the value of decades lost in prison? Adnan Syed could get millions, but exonerated people often face a legal maze in US

    After being exonerated and leaving prison, another battle often begins: Getting paid for lost time. Some people receive millions, others get nothing.

  • Coal miner goes viral attending basketball game with family straight from work

    ‘From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son and watch our team’

  • Iowa serial killer fears: FBI joins probe amid woman's claim father killed up to 70 victims, report says

    An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help her move their bodies.

  • Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise, Posting Second-Highest Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe run of historically high earnings is boosting

  • Scott Peterson feels renewed 'hope' amid prison transfer, case's resurgence: family

    Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Intel Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Intel shares have sailed through choppy waters in 2022, down more than 45% and coming nowhere near the S&P 500's performance.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.