Shell smashes record again with $11.5 billion profit

FILE PHOTO: General view of Shell petrol station sign
Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
·3 min read

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) -Shell on Thursday reported a second quarter profit of $11.5 billion, smashing its previous record just three months earlier, lifted by a tripling of refining profits and strong gas trading.

The company also announced a share buyback programme of $6 billion for the current quarter, but did not raise its dividend of 25 cents per share. It said shareholder returns would remain "in excess of 30% of cash flow from operating activities".

A rapid recovery in demand following the end of pandemic lockdowns and a surge in energy prices, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have boosted profits for energy companies after a two-year slump.

Shell bought back $8.5 billion of shares in the first half of 2022, and the new repurchase programme is significantly higher than forecasts.

"The strong oil price backdrop has helped Shell deliver a blockbuster set of results. The dividend may have remained the same, but the share buyback programme is positive news for shareholders," said Stuart Lamont, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin.

Shell shares were up 0.9% at the opening of trading in London.

French rival TotalEnergies also reported on Thursday a record profit of $9.8 billion in the quarter and accelerated its buyback programme.

Norway's Equinor raised its special dividend and boosted share buybacks on Wednesday.

U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil and Chevron report results on Friday.

Oil and gas prices remained elevated in the quarter, with benchmark Brent crude averaging about $114 a barrel. Benchmark European natural gas prices and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices averaged an all-time high in the quarter.

REFINING BOOST

Shell's second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.47 billion, above the $11 billion forecast by analysts in a poll provided by the company. That was up from $5.5 billion a year earlier and from $9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Shell's strong results reflected higher energy prices and refining margins, as well as strong gas and power trading, the company said, but were partly offset by lower LNG trading results.

Refining profit margins tripled in the quarter to $28 per barrel. They have weakened substantially in recent weeks amid signs of easing gasoline demand in the United States and Asia.

Shell said its refinery utilization would increase to 90-98% in the third quarter, compared with 84% in the second quarter.

Its oil and gas production in the second quarter was down 2% from the previous quarter to 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Shell's LNG liquefaction volumes stood at 7.66 million tonnes in the second quarter, down from 8 million in the previous quarter. Volumes are expected to fall to between 6.9-7.5 million in the third quarter due to strikes at its Australian Prelude site and planned maintenance.

Shell used the surge in cash generation to further reduce its debt, which stood at $46.4 billion at the end of June, compared with $48.5 billion three months earlier. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio, or gearing, declined to 19.3%.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia NasrallaEditing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Shell profits hit Q2 record, announces $6 billion buyback

    Multinational energy group generated record adjusted earnings of $11.47 billion in April-June, up from the previous high of $9.13 billion in the first quarter.

  • Sanofi lifts profit outlook as Dupixent sales surge 43%

    (Reuters) -French healthcare group Sanofi lifted its full-year earnings outlook on continued forecast-beating sales growth for its bestselling drug Dupixent. In a statement on Thursday, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 15%, excluding the effect of currency swings. Sanofi's second-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose 21.5% to 2.75 billion euros ($2.81 billion), surpassing the average analyst estimate of 2.66 billion euros posted on the company's website.

  • Stellantis posts record H1 results despite rising costs, chip headwinds

    MILAN (Reuters) -Strong pricing power and sales of high margin vehicles including electrified ones helped Stellantis post record results in the first half of the year despite headwinds from energy and raw material inflation and semiconductor scarcity. "We are ahead of Tesla in Europe in electric vehicle sales, and not far from Volkswagen," Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on Thursday presenting results, which saw a 44% operating income rise in the January-June period, on a pro-forma basis. Net pricing accounted for over 5.8 billion euros of the overall operating income in the first half, Stellantis said in slides prepared for its earnings presentation.

  • Spain's Telefonica raises annual forecast, posts 320 million euro Q2 profit

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish telecom firm Telefonica on Thursday raised its annual revenue and earnings outlook and reported a net profit of 320 million euros ($326.50 million) for the second quarter. The company's core earnings came in at 3.15 billion euros, with overall revenue at 10.04 billion euros. A company-provided consensus of analysts expected net profit of 333 million euros, core earnings of 3.06 billion and revenue of 9.58 billion.

  • Analysis-Hint of a Fed pause opens door to Asia's emerging markets

    As the United States pushes ahead with its steepest interest rate hikes in a generation, investors are unusually poised to buy in Asia's emerging markets, betting authorities can tame inflation without triggering the capital-flight chaos of previous cycles. While no rally is underway, steadying currency, debt and equity markets suggest investors may have already stopped rushing for the exits. Beaten-down currencies such as South Korea's won and the Malaysian ringgit rallied on Thursday, and stock and bond markets in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila responded positively to the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike.

  • Paxlovid has been given to Biden and millions of Americans infected with COVID-19. In the U.K., it sits on the shelf.

    When President Joe Biden contracted COVID-19, he was almost instantly prescribed Paxlovid, the antiviral designed to treat the virus that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president, said Biden completed his Paxlovid five-day course and his symptoms have now been almost completely resolved. Through July 17, the U.S. has administered 2.8 million courses of Pfizer’s (PFE) Paxlovid, and more than a million doses of other therapeutics, including Merck’s (MRK) Lagevrio.

  • Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign

    What are your lucky numbers and days of the week according the Horoscope

  • Shell Midstream Partners Stock Spikes As Shell Announces Buyout

    Shell Midstream Partners stock climbed 10% Tuesday after Shell agreed Monday to acquire the company in a $2 billion buyout deal.

  • Stocks Push Higher Amid Bets on Slower Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Thursday and the dollar fell as the prospect of a slower pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening filtered across global markets. Investors are turning their focus to the busiest day of the earnings season.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old

  • Rio Tinto Inks Deal to Unlock Huge Simandou Iron Ore Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group said it’s formed a joint venture with the Guinea government and Winning Consortium Simandou to develop infrastructure including a railway and port in a breakthrough that should help unlock the world’s biggest untapped iron ore deposit.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefSt

  • Analysis-As inflation soars, European consumer goods M&A slows

    As a cost-of-living crisis with no end in sight sends shockwaves through Europe, deals in the region's retail and consumer-products industries have slowed dramatically - even more so than in other sectors, data shows. Record inflation around the world has changed the way people shop, with many families trading down to cheaper private label products instead of the key brands that the likes of Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Nestle advertise so heavily. In Europe, amid uncertainty around the consumer goods and retail industries - and with a potential recession looming - corporate buyers and sellers are finding it hard to agree on valuations, according to six bankers and M&A lawyers at major firms.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Meta and others tumble after hours as results point to weak economy

    Shares of several major U.S. companies tumbled in extended trade on Wednesday following poor quarterly results and forecasts that underscored fears about a potential recession. Meta Platforms fell over 3% after the Facebook owner posted its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue and issued a gloomy forecast, echoing a warning last week from ad tech rival Snap. Qualcomm dropped more than 2% after offering a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed analysts' expectations as the mobile chipmaker braces for difficult economic conditions and a slowdown in smartphone demand.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.