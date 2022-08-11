Oil output halted at three Gulf of Mexico platforms on pipeline outage, Shell says

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Shell logo and stock graph
Arathy Somasekhar
·1 min read

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said it had halted production at three of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut pipelines connecting the platforms.

Shell said its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms have been shut-in. The three are designed to produce up to 410,000 barrels of oil per day combined, according to data on the company's website.

"Shell is coordinating with local authorities and mobilizing personnel and equipment to assess the situation," the company said in a statement. It did not estimate when the pipelines might resume operation.

The three platforms deliver Mars sour crude, a grade prized by oil refiners in the United States and Asia. Shell said it was evaluating "alternative flow paths" to move the oil to shore via other pipelines.

Shell shut its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines due to a leak at the Fourchon booster station, it said. The Fourchon Booster Station helps increase the pressure and crude oil flow to onshore storage facilities in Clovelly, Louisiana.

A spokesperson for the Port Fourchon Commission was not immediately available to comment on the booster station.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico Raises Key Interest Rate to Highest Ever as Inflation Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank boosted its key interest rate to an all-time high after inflation hit the fastest pace in over 21 years, but dispensed with hawkish forward guidance that it had given in its previous decision.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialSt

  • Arkansas looks to continue the SEC’s recent success over Cincinnati

    In a recent interview on ESPN's Sportscenter, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell says that his program now knows what to expect after facing Alabama and Georgia in two straight seasons.

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.

  • Deutsche Telekom lifts profit view, aims for T-Mobile majority soon

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time after beating quarterly estimates, and said it could achieve its goal of a majority stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile much sooner than 2024. The company has said it wants to own a majority of T-Mobile, which led much of the group's subscriber growth in the second quarter, over the medium term. Deutsche Telekom now expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) of around 37 billion euros ($38 billion) in 2022, up from previous guidance of more than 36.6 billion euros.

  • Several cities in China add COVID curbs as millions still under lockdown

    Several COVID-hit Chinese cities from the country's east to west imposed fresh restrictions and lockdowns on their populations on Thursday to contain flare-ups that are again threatening to disrupt local economies. Reducing people's unnecessary movement for a few days - a softer type of lockdown - as soon as dozens of new cases emerge is a key practice of China's "dynamic COVID-zero" strategy. The eastern export and manufacturing hub Yiwu said on Thursday it would enter three days of "silent management", with most of its residents banned from leaving designated areas and some confined to their homes.

  • Don’t let Trump and the Florida GOP steal our title. The ‘banana’ belongs to Miami! | Opinion

    Singing the same tune from Tallahassee to Miami, the MAGA nation’s reaction to the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s opulent Mar-a-Lago — Banana Republic-style! Third World! — sent me down memory lane.

  • Denver oil company sells to Devon Energy in $1.8 billion deal

    The Denver company had only acquired the Texas assets in early 2021 and more than doubled its investment in the transaction announced Tuesday.

  • Russian oil production to fall by a fifth since EU import ban, IEA says

    The EU ban on Russian oil-product shipments is set to kick in on 5 February 2023.

  • Abrams says her economic plan would use state surplus to expand Medicaid, help small businesses

    She wants to take $10 million and create a small business investment fund which would guarantee loans made by banks to small businesses.

  • Retailers need to ‘reset the bar’ ahead of gloomy earnings season: Analyst

    Brace for some more bad news from the retail sector.

  • Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare

    Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. But spot cryptocurrency trading edged lower to $1.39 trillion in July, a 1.3% monthly decline and the lowest since December 2020, CryptoCompare said.

  • OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyOPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies.The Orga

  • GM Wants an EV Future. Its New GMC Canyon Shows Gas-Powered Trucks Still Matter.

    General Motors revealed its “next-generation lineup” for its GMC Canyon mid-size truck. General Motors has previously unveiled plans to make more electric vehicles as EVs are a rapidly growing trend among consumers. This material will be used by GM in its electric-vehicle batteries.

  • Democrats so badly want Trump to go away, but FBI's Mar-a-Lago search is helping him stay

    Former President Donald Trump released what looks very much like a campaign ad soon after news broke about the FBI search of his home in Florida.

  • Hedge Funds Rushed to Snap Up Stocks During CPI-Fueled Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Theories that this week’s big runup in stocks was fueled by equity skeptics getting forced out of bearish positioning are borne out by the data. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyWith the S&

  • OPEC Cuts Oil-Demand Forecasts as Economic Growth Slows

    The cartel’s revisions, which come as oil prices have eased significantly from the highs they hit in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggest it sees little need to increase output.

  • Ex-Miss America Mund: Abortion ruling prompted US House run

    Former Miss America Cara Mund said Wednesday that her concern about the erosion of abortion rights prompted her independent bid for the U.S. House in her home state of North Dakota. Mund, who is running against the odds in deeply conservative North Dakota, told The Associated Press that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was “just a moment where I knew we need more women in office.”

  • Gas-Starved Europe Is About to Get a Pair of Floating LNG Units

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are heading for Europe in the next several months as the region clamors to replace supplies cut off after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hor

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.

  • Jesse Minter says Michigan football DT freshman Kenneth Grant is ‘Mazi’s junior’

    Can't wait to see this guy ball out! #GoBlue