Shell scores deal to sell Permian oil assets to ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips hopes to complete a deal by the end of the year to buy Shell's Permian Basin assets (AFP/Paul Ratje)
·1 min read

Royal Dutch Shell announced on Monday it was selling its assets in the shale-oil rich Permian Basin of the United States to rival ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion.

Shell plans to use the proceeds from the sale of the property, which produce an average of 175,000 barrels per day, to fund a $7 billion payout to its shareholders and strengthen its finances, according to a statement.

"After reviewing multiple strategies and portfolio options for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very compelling value proposition," the company's upstream director Wael Sawan said.

Straddling western Texas and eastern New Mexico, the Permian Basin is rich in shale oil and gas and produces about 40 percent of the country's crude.

The assets sold by Shell's US unit include 225,000 acres of land in Texas with more than 600 miles of oil, gas and water transmission pipes, according to ConocoPhillips.

Shell is highly dependent on profits from oil and gas, but aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. It plans to do this by investing in renewable energy and carbon offsetting technology, as well as reducing its dependence on crude as a source of revenue.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant has been present in the United States for more than a century, and said it "plans to remain an energy leader in the country for decades to come."

ConocoPhillips said it hopes to complete the deal by the end of the year. The transaction is subject to approval of regulators.

Last October, the American firm acquired Texas-based shale oil rival Concho Resources in a transaction valued at $9.7 billion.

jum/cs/hs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares skid as China Evergrande contagion fears rise

    World shares skidded and the dollar firmed on Monday as investors fretted about the spillover risk to the global economy from property group China Evergrande's troubles, while eyeing a week packed with global central bank meetings. In a sign of the risk aversion rippling through markets, China sovereign credit default swaps jumped to a near one-year high, while the cost of insuring against European corporate bond defaults leapt to the highest since late May.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Stock Shows Improved Technical Strength

    Royal Dutch Shell shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • Guinness World Records: Japanese sisters certified world's oldest twins

    Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama from Japan receive their Guinness World Records awards.

  • Is The Chip Cycle Peaking? Analysts Debate Semiconductor Stocks

    Wall Street analysts are playing a guessing game over when the current uptrend in the chip cycle will inevitably end.

  • Dow Jones Dives, Nasdaq Loses Support As China Property Fears Sink Stock Market

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived nearly 800 points Monday as the market sold off on China property default fears.

  • Massive uncut diamond unveiled in New York

    In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City. The companies are billing the stone as the largest rough diamond to be shown in the United States, and the third-largest to be discovered. HB Antwerp told Reuters it has yet to decide whether the uncut diamond will be cut into polished stones.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.U.S. inventories are tight, to the point where a harsh winter could mean a supply crunch. Any shortages would have an outsized impact on New England, where limited pipeline capacity makes it harder to bring gas from Appalachia. Looking at gas for January delivery at the Algonquin City Gate, which includes Boston, the premium compared to benchmark Henry H

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.The deal will give ConocoPhillips additional daily production in 2022 of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent, it said Monday in a statement. That will make the Houston-based company one of the Permian’s biggest producers, rivaling Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Chevron Corp. in terms of crude output.The Permian,

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.