Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

Laura Hurst
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Like its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and gas prices, but nevertheless finds itself pulled in many different directions by people unhappy with its plans. Dan Loeb’s Third Point Capital LLC is seeking the breakup of the energy giant, a move that would thwart its plan to keep pumping oil and gas as it embraces renewable energy. A Dutch court has also ordered the company to cut carbon emissions much faster than it had previously planned.

“This quarter we’ve generated record cash flow, maintained capital discipline and announced our intention to distribute $7 billion to our shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. Combined with the more ambitious emissions target, “this is clear evidence of how we are accelerating our Powering Progress strategy, purposefully and profitably.”

Shell B shares fell 1.6% to 1,740 pence at 8:01 a.m. in London.

The Anglo-Dutch company set an absolute carbon-reduction target of 50% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels on a net basis. The new goal covers Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which are directly under Shell’s operational control. It does not affect the bulk of the greenhouse gases resulting from Shell’s business -- so called Scope 3 emissions that are released when customers burn fuel.

That new target is a big jump from Shell’s previous aims, but will have a limited impact overall as Scope 1 and 2 aims represent a small sliver of its carbon footprint. A 50% decrease will only amount to a 2.5% reduction in Shell’s total emissions, including Scope 3, said Shu Ling Liauw, lead analyst at Global Climate Insights.

Shell’s third-quarter adjusted net income was $4.13 billion, up from $955 million a year earlier but well below the average analyst estimate of $5.42 billion. Cash flow from operations jumped to $16.03 billion, compared with $10.4 billion a year earlier.

The earnings demonstrate “Shell’s capacity to deliver superior free cash flow leverage to the oil and gas recovery,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note. “Third Point’s emerging activism on portfolio breakup potential is likely to be supportive” of shares, according to the note.

In September, Shell sold its Permian oil business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion and promised to return $7 billion of that to shareholders. The company said those additional distributions -- which were in addition to buybacks it already announced in the second quarter -- will start next year once the deal is completed.

In addition to boosting returns to shareholders, Shell used its extra funds to pay down net debt, which fell to $57.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with $65.7 billion three months earlier.

Like its peers, Shell kept a tight lid on spending despite surging profits. The company expects capital expenditure to total $20 billion this year, down from previous guidance that went as high as $22 billion.

(Updates with share price in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TotalEnergies Profit Jumps More Than Expected as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE’s third-quarter profit rose by more than expected, making the French oil and gas producer the latest beneficiary of high energy prices. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhile an energy supply crunch is wreaking havoc on Europe’s economy, it’s lifting the earnings of major producers to multiyear highs. Norway

  • Activist Investor Loeb Takes Shell Stake, Pushes to Break Up Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb has built a position in Royal Dutch Shell Plc and is pushing for a breakup of the energy giant as it embraces renewable energy while continuing to pump oil and gas.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLoeb’s Third Point LLC has taken a $750 million stake, according to a person familiar with the matter,

  • Shell falls short of Dutch court ruling as it sets new 2030 climate target

    The new target includes Scope 1 and 2 emissions, but not Scope 3, which accounts for 90% of Shell’s total.

  • EU Gas, Power Tumble After Putin’s Order to Add Fuel Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power dropped on Thursday after more signals from President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send more gas to the continent next month.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian leader ordered Gazprom PJSC late Wednesday to focus on filling its European storage sites from Nov. 8, a day after it comp

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Steady as Earnings Watched: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks were steady and U.S. index futures edged higher as investors weighed earnings reports to assess the strength of the economic recovery. Shorter-term Treasury yields rose faster than longer-term ones.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed as better-than-estimated results

  • Climate commitments from S&P 500 companies remain unclear despite emissions goals: Morgan Stanley

    Net-zero pledges, sustainability reports, and emissions targets are becoming more commonplace among corporate America, but is the private sector doing enough to combat the climate crisis?

  • Nivea maker Beiersdorf forecasts travel boost

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Beiersdorf expects a recovery in travel retail and demand for sun care products to boost sales in 2022, when the Nivea maker also hopes for a rebound in sales of adhesives to the automotive industry. The German company plans to offset rising costs of raw materials by increasing prices and cutting costs, targeting a small increase in its operating margin in 2022, finance chief Astrid Hermann told analysts on Thursday. Beiersdorf made the forecasts after reporting third-quarter sales rose an underlying 4.3% to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion), shy of some analysts' forecasts.

  • Earnings Preview: Roku (ROKU) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Roku (ROKU) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Shell profits fall as Wall Street raider calls for break-up - live updates

    Households face squeeze from inflation and flat wages FTSE 100 opens lower after Budget spending spree Jeremy Warner: Forget Sunak's Thatcherite rhetoric - his Budget is a smash-and-grab raid on our money Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Starbucks to hike U.S. employee pay to attract workers during labor crunch

    With U.S. restaurants nationwide struggling to find enough waiters and cashiers to serve customers, Starbucks Corp on Wednesday said it will give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer $200 referral bonuses. Workers with at least two years of employment could get up to a 5% raise and those with at least five years could receive a 10% pay boost in late January, Starbucks said. Average pay for all U.S. workers will range between $15 and $23 an hour, averaging nearly $17 an hour, by summer of 2022, the Seattle-based company said.

  • Bitcoin’s price comes crashing down a week after all-time high

    The cryptocurrency is down as traders book profit.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

    Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050. Agilent has also committed to interim greenhouse gas reduction targets. By 2030, Agilent will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and scope 3 emissions by at least 30% (with a stretch goal of 40%) from the base year of 2019. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, while Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electrici

  • Britain's Lloyds upgrades outlook as profit beats forecasts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Lloyds Banking Group upgraded its outlook after posting better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday in CEO Charlie Nunn's first set of earnings at the bellwether bank. Britain's biggest mortgage lender posted pretax profit of 2 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for the July-September period, double the figure in the same period last year and better than analyst expectations for 1.3 billion pounds. Like rivals Barclays and HSBC, Lloyds' results were boosted by the release of cash - 84 million pounds - it had set aside for bad loans last year when the economic outlook looked gloomier.

  • Informatica Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range to raise $841 million.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe company sold 29 million shares for $29 each on Tuesday, according to a statement. The

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares and bonds tumbled after two credit assessors downgraded the Chinese developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe stock was down 18% at 2:14 p.m. local time, poised for its biggest loss on record in Hong Kong. Kaisa was the fourth most active

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Duty free retailer Dufry ups 2021 targets on travel pickup

    The retailer, which operates more than 2,300 shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations, is seeing signs of recovery after being severely hit over the last year and a half by the travel restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The group's recovery has been specially driven by its main sector, The Americas, which made for 499 million Swiss francs ($543.16 million) of its 1.3 billion Swiss franc third quarter turnover. The group now expects to achieve up to 1.87 billion Swiss francs ($2.04 billion) in savings in personnel and other expenses compared to pre-pandemic levels, up from 1.2 billion Swiss francs forecast in August, and above the 1.3 billion Swiss francs in savings recorded in 2020.

  • Taiwan on charm offensive in Europe as China stumbles

    Tensions have been flying high between Taiwan and China just as a Taiwanese delegation is visiting central and eastern Europe to boost business ties in a region also targeted by Chinese investors.