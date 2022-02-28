Shell to sever Gazprom links in Ukraine crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kwasi Kwarteng
    British politician (born 1975)
Shell petrol pumps
Shell petrol pumps

Shell is to end all of its joint ventures with the Russian energy company Gazprom following the invasion of Ukraine.

The move will include the oil giant's 27.5% stake in a major liquefied natural gas plant.

Shell's chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said the company is "shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine".

It follows similar moves by BP, which is to offload its share in Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft.

Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin II facility, which is 50% owned and operated by Gazprom.

It will also sell its 50% stake in two Siberian oilfield projects, as well as end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped finance among a mix of other companies. The 1,200km pipeline under the Baltic Sea had already been put on hold by German ministers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Shell said that it expects the move, which will also apply to any "related entities" to Gazprom, will be worth about $3bn (£2.2bn).

The associated costs will be marked on its balance sheet later this year.

'We will not stand by'

"Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction," van Beurden said in a statement on Monday.

"We cannot - and we will not - stand by", he added, describing Russia's actions as "a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security".

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng voiced his support for Shell's decision on social media.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had earlier named Gazprom as one of the many Russian companies who would be unable to access any funding from UK financial institutions as part of new sanctions.

As part of the new measures announced, the European Union (EU), US, UK and allies have agreed to remove selected Russian banks from the Swift messaging system, which enables the smooth transfer of money across borders. The move is intended to cut Russia off from the international financial system and to "harm their ability to operate globally".

Major Russian banks are also having their assets frozen and being excluded from the UK financial system. This stops them from accessing pound sterling and clearing payments through the UK.

And several governments have imposed sanctions on some individuals, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of members of Russia's oligarch elite.

Shell's decision follows that of BP, which announced that it would offload its stake in the Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft, which it has held since 2013.

Its boss Bernard Looney also said he would resign from the board of Rosneft with "immediate effect", having played a part on it since 2000, alongside chairman Igor Sechin, who is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'A reckoning for company boardrooms'

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor
Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

Shell didn't take long to follow BP to the exit from Russian oil and gas interests.

While nowhere near the scale of BP's potential $25bn (£18.7bn) hit, Shell could see a charge of up to $3bn (£2.2bn) as it offloads any interests in which it is a partner with state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

As with BP, it is unclear how or to whom these businesses will be offloaded and whether they are worth anything.

This will not be the last global company to bring decades-long collaborations to a financially damaging end.

Russia's rapidly-acquired pariah status is prompting a reckoning for company boardrooms around the world.

It has also prompted a major rethink for the UK government.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng applauded the decisions by BP and Shell to yield to pressure he helped apply personally. It seems clear the UK government thinks it can no longer afford to be seen - as successive UK governments in the past have been - as an accommodating, unquestioning friend to Russian capital.

BP said it is too early to say how or to whom its stake in Rosneft will be sold.

The firm will pay an $11bn charge when it writes off foreign exchange losses that have accumulated over the last few years and another charge relating to the value of its stake.

Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor also announced its exit from Russia on Monday, as it said it would begin the process of divesting from its joint ventures in the country.

It said the ongoing conflict meant its position was "untenable".

Recommended Stories

  • Verbier says Gergiev resigns as festival head at its request

    The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The Swiss classic music festival said it made the change as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, 68, is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Netflix May Be Forced to Broadcast Russian Propaganda: Here’s Why

    A new Russian broadcast regulation goes into effect March 1 mandating that 20 federal channels must be available to subscribers.

  • Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

    The live service has been shut down temporarily to protect users, but navigation features still work.

  • Serb nationalists in Montenegro rally in support of Russia

    "Good luck, Vladimir, you are the guardian of Orthodoxy!" shouted protest leader Veselin Djokovic. Montenegro's politics have been long marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and pro-Russia Serbs who opposed the tiny Adriatic country's independence from a former state union with Serbia and prefer stronger ties with Serbia and Russia. Protesters waved Russian flags and carried a huge banner reading "Serbs in Montenegro, Russians in Ukraine".

  • Latest footage from Ukraine shows country ripped apart by war

    Makeshift Molotov&nbsp;cocktails, fighter jets and helicopters&nbsp;overhead, and explosions in the distance&nbsp;— these are the sights that have become commonplace in Ukraine&nbsp;as the fifth day of Russian attacks draws to a close. Recent video recorded on the ground, independently corroborated by Yahoo News, shows a population gripped with fear and preparing to fight to defend their home.

  • Ukrainian U.N. ambassador suggests Putin kill himself 'in a bunker,' like Hitler

    During an emergency session held on Monday, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. envoy, condemned Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship. "If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use a nuclear arsenal,” he said.

  • As BP Exits Russia, Other Oil Companies Face Risks Too

    Oil companies haven’t been this financially strong in decades. BP ‘s (BP) decision this weekend to divest its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft at a large loss is evidence of just how fraught the politics of oil production has become. Selling stakes in Russian companies now means that companies will be selling into a washed-out market with few buyers.

  • BP to offload stake in Rosneft and take $25bn hit

    BP is exiting the 19.75% position in Russia oil giant Rosneft it has held since 2013 following pressure from the UK government.

  • Microsoft to remove RT apps, ban Russian state-owned media ads

    The company said it would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, de-rank their search results on Bing and not place any ads from its ad network on those sites. Western tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, have placed restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world.

  • Russian-listed stocks tumble in London, while BP plunges on Rosneft exit

    Sberbank's London ADR and two Russian metals stocks are taking hard hits on Monday, as global sanctions hit hard over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP

    Shell will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, it said on Monday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Shell said in a statement it will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Sakhalin 2, located off Russia's northeastern coast is huge, producing around 11.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, which is exported to major markets including China and Japan.

  • OPINION - City comment: Russian gas will keep flowing even if Shell ditches Gazprom

    Investors and companies are ditching links to Russia at a rate of knots as any exposure to the country fast becomes toxic. Ben van Beurden can mount a better defence of the arrangement than BP could with Rosneft. With Rosneft, there was a direct link from the oil fields to the tanks on the front lines: diesel fuel.

  • Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, draws criticism from UK envoy

    The Taliban administration's announcement that it would restrict Afghans from leaving the country under certain circumstances drew criticism from the United Kingdom's envoy on Monday amidst fears they could hamper ongoing evacuation efforts. The Taliban administration's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said at a media conference on Sunday that Afghans would not be allowed to leave the country unless they had a clear destination and that women could not travel overseas for study without a male guardian. Hugo Shorter, the UK charge d'affaires for Afghanistan, said in a Tweet they had seen the Taliban's statements.

  • Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

    Plane was due to cross over Canadian airspace

  • Broward’s Ted Deutch will retire from Congress to lead American Jewish Committee

    U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch won’t seek re-election to Congress this year, the Florida Democrat announced Monday.

  • Lockheed Martin's Shares Take Off

    In my December 23 review of aerospace defense contractor Lockheed Martin , we wrote that "Aggressive traders could go long LMT at current levels risking to $327 for now." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been improving since September and tells us that buyers of LMT have been more aggressive. LMT is trading above the now rising 40-week moving average line.

  • The genocide that still haunts Russian-Ukrainian relations

    Russia once tried to kill millions of Ukrainians. The nation hasn't forgotten.

  • Shell to pull out of energy investments in Russia over war

    Global oil and gas giant Shell said Monday that it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to cost the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise. Shell announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and related entities, including a 27.5% stake in a key liquefied natural gas project as well as 50% stakes in two projects that are developing oil fields in Siberia. Shell also said it intends to end its involvement in Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline built to carry Russian natural gas to western Europe.

  • BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

    BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. London-based BP also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

  • Oil Jump Jolting Turkey Is Red Flag for Rest of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets in Turkey are flashing warning signs that inflationary pressures are building in the developing world as oil prices spike.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateDespite spending billi