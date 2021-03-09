Shell Strikes $926 Million Deal to Sell Oil Assets in Egyptian Desert

Salma El Wardany and Elena Mazneva
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cairn Energy Plc reshuffled its portfolio, selling $460 million of assets in the U.K. North Sea and buying projects in Egypt’s Western Desert from Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Both deals, announced Tuesday and seen completing in the second half of 2021, follow a pickup in oil and gas acquisitions after 2020’s pandemic-driven slump. Cairn’s retreat from the North Sea comes after several other international producers have withdrawn from the aging region. Meanwhile its purchase in Egypt enables Shell to chalk up proceeds in an ongoing divestment program.

“Cairn needed to rejuvenate its investment case, and this move does that,” Al Stanton, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. “However, shareholders are faced with a steep learning curve” and Egyptian assets typically provide “limited oil-price leverage.”

Cairn tumbled as much as 7.4% in London trading, and was down 4.2% at 190.3 pence as of 11:07 a.m. local time.

The deal in Egypt, back on after delays last year, consists of Shell’s interest in 13 onshore concessions and in Badr El-Din Petroleum Co. The U.K.’s Cairn, together with Cairo-based Cheiron Petroleum Corp., will buy the assets for $646 million and make additional payments of as much as $280 million by 2024, “contingent on the oil price and the results of further exploration,” Shell said in a statement.

The deal “will enable Shell to concentrate on its offshore exploration and integrated value chain in Egypt, including seven new blocks in the Nile Delta, West Mediterranean and Red Sea,” the Anglo-Dutch oil major said.

Cairn, in turn, is selling its stakes in the U.K.’s Catcher and Kraken fields to Waldorf Production U.K. Ltd. for $460 million with a further uncapped contingent consideration dependent on oil-price and production performance. The fields are moving “into decline phase,” the company said.

Cairn will keep some exploration operations in the North Sea, including the Nelson project in partnership with Shell.

Waldorf, which made its first investment in the region just over a year ago, said Tuesday the North Sea is “uniquely suited” for smaller players. In addition to Cairn’s assets it’s also buying stakes in exploration blocks from Delek Group Ltd.’s Ithaca unit, including the Fotla prospect.

Read also: Big Oil Loses U.K. North Sea Crown to Little-Known Newcomers

(Updates shares, adds U.K.’s Waldorf comments from fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European stock markets steady after Bank of England governor warns of inflation risk

    BOE governor Andrew Bailey signalled renewed concern about the possibility of rising inflation as the UK recovers from the health crisis.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources

    U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto Inc, Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as this year, tapping a growing investor base closer to home, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. Based on their New York market capitalisation on Monday, proceeds could reach $5 billion. Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng - which have raised $14.7 billion in U.S. markets since 2018 - declined to comment.

  • New day, same story: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

  • Analysts Called The Tesla Stock Crash: Here's What They Say Now

    Analysts nailed the Tesla stock crash — almost to the dollar. And their calls now on the S&P 500 show what they think is coming next.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds Indian Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Second Sight Medical stock skyrockets 8-fold in 2 days after FDA approves retinal prosthesis system

    Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. soared 104.2% on heavy volume in midday trading Monday, bringing its two-day gain to 728.7%, after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The stock paced all gainers on major U.S. exchanges, and was the most actively traded, as trading volume swelled to 222.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of 26.5 million shares. The stock had soared a record 304.9% on record volume of 739.7 million shares on Friday. The company said Friday it received FDA approval of its Argus 2s system, which is a redesigned set of eternal hardware -- glasses and video processing unit -- initially for use in combination with previously implanted Argus II systems to treat RP. "We are very pleased to have received this approval, as it presents an opportunity to offer external hardware that we believe enhance comfort and aesthetics compared with the legacy Argus II system," said Chief Executive Matthew Pfeffer. The stock has soared 672.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.

  • AI Is Here; 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Hi tech is the cool kid of investment sectors, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting edge chic and long-term stock market returns. It’s understandable; our digital world has clearly passed a point of no return in the integration of tech with our daily lives. Tech companies, whether large or small, are clearly in a position to gain from this trend, offering the products and innovations that will facilitate and expand the growth of our high-tech footprint. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is at the forefront the tech wave. AI systems, which allow machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before, are powering the evolution of tech. New AI systems are making possible autonomous vehicles, personalizing sales and marketing, and speeding up the networked systems that hold the digital universe together. From an investor standpoint, the companies that are building and using AI systems now are in position for gains in the near future. AI is here, and it’s only going to expand its presence. With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on three "Strong Buy" stocks, according to the analyst community, which are making profitable use of AI technology, and jockeying for position out of the gate. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) We’ll start in the medtech segment, where iCAD produces solutions, including advanced image analysis, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early identification and treatments for cancer. iCAD offers a comprehensive platform of hardware and software. The company’s ProFound AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; the VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. Medical technology is in high demand, and iCAD’s AI-powered platforms take common diagnostic tools and improve their accuracy. It’s part of a natural trend in medtech, of greater integration of tools and treatments. The field, like much of the medical industry, is growth, and iCAD reported $10.5 million in revenues for 4Q20, a sequential gain of 47%, which was powered by a 70% sequential gain in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue was up 11%, and the ProFound AI sales, in particular, gained 21%. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Francois Brisebois sees ProFound AI as powerful gainer for the company. "We believe growth investors will be rewarded over the years as ICAD gains further share in a growing TAM by providing transformative AI-driven breast cancer detection products as well as targeted, efficient, cancer therapy solutions (quality over quantity). We believe ICAD represents an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to biotech innovation themes and AI data growth waves. Ultimately, while ProFound AI Risk is in its very early stages of launch, we believe it represents a great example of AI's potential in changing treatment paradigms," Brisebois opined. Unsurprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $27 price target. This figure implies a 63% one-year upside. (To watch Brisebois’ track record, click here) The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ICAD shares shows that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Oppenheimer’s analyst; there are 7 Buy-side ratings on ICAD shares. The $21.57 average price target implies an upside of 30% from the $16.55 trading price. (See ICAD stock analysis on TipRanks) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not every high-end AI stock is based in the US. Shifting our view to China, we’ll take a look at Baidu, the Asian giant’s largest search engine. In fact, Baidu is the largest internet search platform in the world’s largest language, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a massive userbase, and just because Western and Chinese internet systems aren’t interconnected doesn’t mean that Western investors should overlook BIDU stock. Baidu’s gains are driven by a series of initiatives. The company benefits, like Google, from placing targeted ads on the search platform, ads that are powered by AI software. In addition, Baidu has been expanding the potentialities of its AI, moving into cloud computing and autonomous vehicles. In the past year, the company has even begun launching an autonomous vehicle system, the 14-passenger Apolong bus, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported 4Q20 earnings and revenues, with slightly mixed results. The top line revenues came in at $4.6 billion, just below the forecast of $4.7 billion, but was still up 12% year-over-year; EPS on the other hand, at $3.08, slipped 25% yoy despite beating the forecast by over 10%. Among BIDU's bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star analyst with Benchmark, who writes: “BIDU is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the Company’s longer-term growth. We believe BIDU is well positioned to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM capitalizing on growth opportunities in cloud, smart transportation, intelligent driving and other AI initiatives.” In line with these upbeat comments, Jiang rates BIDU as a Buy, and sets a $385 price target that indicates confidence in a 65% upside potential. (To watch Jiang’s track record, click here) With 14 recent Buy ratings, opposed to only 4 Holds, the BIDU shares have earned a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $232.68, and its $343.44 average price target implies ~48% upside from that level. (See BIDU stock analysis on TipRanks) Five9 (FIVN) Let’s look into the cloud now, where Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using an AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the past couple of decades, and cloud computing has changed the way we use software. AI, by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate, has revolutionized both; contact centers using AI ‘smart’ clouds can track and route calls, process information, and direct callers and service agents to each other faster for better results. In 4Q20, the most recent reported, the company showed 39% year-over-year growth in revenue, to $127.9 million – a company record. EPS, however, was negative, with the loss hitting 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate turnaround from the 1-cent EPS profit posted in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company finished 2020 with $67.3 million in operating cash flow, up 31% from the prior year. Also of interest to investors, Five9 on March 4 announced that it has been selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. The partnership makes Five9 the platform that CANCOM will use to expand its call center services, and gives Five9 a strong foothold in the European market. Weighing in for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Jeff Van Rhee noted, “Digital transformations have been kicked into high gear by COVID and the genie is not going back in the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very aggressive over the past few years moving to public cloud for the entire stack and layering in outstanding AI capabilities. Demand for AI was noted to be playing an extremely important role in many of the largest deals… there’s little doubt about the momentum, performance, and remaining opportunity for FIVN.” Van Rhee puts a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $215 price target implying a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Van Rhee’s track record, click here) Once again, we are looking at a Strong Buy stock. The analyst consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are trading for $153.81 and have a $202.31 average price target, making the 12-month upside ~32%. (See FIVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Shell Oil (RDS.A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $43.35, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Should You?

    The Oracle of Omaha could be right about these recent picks -- at least for income-seeking investors.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ratings coup for CBS; finances under scrutiny

    The highly-awaited tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was a blockbuster for CBS.

  • Bitcoin’s 2021 Returns Destroy Everything on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Says

    Goldman Sachs didn't start ranking bitcoin versus global assets until late January, but its year-to-date return is double the next-closest competitor.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip, Tech Futures Dive As Treasury Yields Rise On $1.9 Trillion Biden Stimulus Plan

    Dow Jones futures dipped while tech futures tumbled as Treasury yields rose on the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus plan, which is nearing passage.

  • Nasdaq Leads Surge in Futures as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index led a surge in U.S. equity futures and bonds rebounded from Monday’s selloff.Contracts on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3% while those on the S&P 500 advanced more than 1%. Shares in Tesla were up 4.8% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.6%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines.Markets have been gripped by volatility in tech stocks this week and the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from an all-time high. On Tuesday, markets were tilting back to risk on, with the dollar weakening and stocks from Asia and Europe also notching gains.Investors will be closely watching Treasury sales in the coming days, with the U.S. planning three debt auctions totaling $120 billion. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets and short bets climbed to a record.Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up borrowing costs in recent weeks, raising the specter of inflation and unsettling tech stocks with long-term growth horizons.But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered reassurance Monday, suggesting inflation fears are overblown. She has repeatedly rejected concerns that U.S. fiscal stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that runaway inflation could damage the economy.“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she told MSNBC. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high,” she noted.Yellen Says Stimulus Unlikely to Cause Inflation ProblemElsewhere, China’s CSI 300 equity gauge dropped again after state-related funds stepped in to alleviate an earlier plunge. Bitcoin was steady around $54,000 after hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest. Oil fluctuated near $65 a barrel.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.1% as of 6:28 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6%.The euro climbed 0.5% to $1.1912.The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.3887.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.512 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.66 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.53%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.33%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.127%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.708%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1% to $65.70 a barrel.Brent crude increased 1.2% to $69.04 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.4% to $1,707.18 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Apollo-Athene Deal: Thanks for the Earnings Boost, Too Bad About the Business Mix.

    Investors like the growth prospects and capital-light nature of the alternative-asset business. Insurance, however, is more capital intensive.

  • GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes

    Shares of GameStop jumped more than 40% on Monday and other so-called meme stocks rallied, lifted by news from the video game retailer and expectations that investors may plow funds from coming stimulus checks into the equity market. GameStop shares last traded up 41.2% at $194.50, their highest closing level since Feb. 1, after the company tapped shareholder and Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to spearhead a new committee to help the video game retail chain's transition to e-commerce. The stock was up as much as 53% at the session high.

  • Japan’s Economy Took Double-Digit Growth Momentum Into Emergency

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan confirmed its economy grew by double-digits at the end of last year, according to revised data that continued to show strength even as this quarter’s virus emergency sets back the recovery for the time being.Gross domestic product grew an annualized 11.7% from the prior quarter in the three months through December, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday.The figures were a touch weaker than a preliminary 12.7% largely due to a bigger drawing down of inventories that points to stronger demand in the quarter, even though it weighs on the overall GDP figure. Economists had forecast a revised growth rate of 12.6%.While the updated figures show the economy was keeping up its growth momentum at the end of the pandemic year, separate data showed household spending dropped by more than expected at the start of the renewed emergency in January as business hours were curtailed and shoppers stayed home to avoid infection.Key InsightsThe growth report largely bodes well for the country’s recovery prospects after emergency measures to contain the virus are fully lifted. “The slightly smaller GDP gain doesn’t change the fact that Japan’s economy bounced back robustly,” said Taro Saito, head of economic research at the NLI Research Institute, adding that the drop in inventories was positive news.Still, the economy is seen shrinking this quarter amid restrictions that have led to weeks of reduced hours at bars and restaurants in major cities. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week extended the emergency through March 21 for the Tokyo region to better contain the virus after almost two months of improvement.January’s drop in household spending is one sign of the fallout from the emergency. Ongoing wage drops also suggest there’s a limit to how much consumption can improve even after restrictions end and Japan’s vaccine drive, which only started in mid-February, picks up pace.The fall in spending showed a contraction this quarter is inevitable, though over the longer term the overall picture is a gradual improvement back to pre-crisis levels, Saito said.The Bank of Japan is scheduled to wrap up a policy review next week to make its monetary easing sustainable over the long haul, given that inflation looks set to stay below the BOJ’s stable 2% target for a long time.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Looking ahead to 1Q, we expect a sharp decline in GDP as a result of the latest state of emergency ... When it’s lifted, the economy could see another sharp pickup, propelled by pent-up demand and consumers with excess savings -- assuming the outbreak is brought under control in 1Q.”-- Yuki Masujima, economistFor the full report, click here.Get MoreOn a non-annualized basis GDP grew 2.8% from the previous quarter, compared with a 3% expansion forecast by analysts.Nominal GDP expanded 2.3%. Economists had expected 2.5%.Private consumption increased 2.2% from the prior quarter, in line with the preliminary figure and a forecast by economists.Business investment rose 4.3%. Analysts had predicted a 4% increase, compared with the preliminary result of 4.5% after finance ministry capital spending data released last week came in weaker than expected.Inventories subtracted 0.6 percentage point from GDP, compared with a 0.4 percentage point subtraction expected by economists.Net exports of goods and services contributed 1.1 percentage point to non-annualized GDP growth. Economists forecast a 1 percentage point support in line with the preliminary estimate.Household spending fell 6.1% in January from a year ago. Economists had forecast a 2.1% drop.Labor cash earnings fell 0.8% in January, compared with a 1.7% loss forecast by analysts. Adjusted for inflation, overall wages edged down 0.1%.(Adds economist comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.