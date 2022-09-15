John Lewis says it is ‘forgoing profit’ as it sinks to £99m loss - live updates

James Warrington
·8 min read
John Lewis cost of living crisis bonus retail inflation economy - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
John Lewis cost of living crisis bonus retail inflation economy - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

John Lewis has said it’s “forgoing profit” as the cost-of-living crisis drove it to a £99m loss in the first half of the year.

The retailer, which is owned by its employees, said it had allowed its loss to widen from £29m a year earlier to protect both customers and staff from soaring inflation.

Chairman Sharon White said: “We are forgoing profit by making choices based on the sort of business we are, by helping our partners, customers, communities and suppliers.”

Excluding exceptional items, John Lewis lost £92m, compared to a profit of £69m last year. Waitrose suffered a 5pc drop in like-for-like sales.

The upmarket retail group has come under pressure from customers cutting back on non-essential spending as they face spiralling inflation and a sharp rise in energy bills.

Ms White said shoppers had cut back on big-ticket household items, choosing to spend their available cash on restaurants and holidays instead.

09:48 AM

DFS hit by slump in sofa sales

DFS sofa sales - iStockphoto
DFS sofa sales - iStockphoto

DFS has reported a big slump in profits as it warned the cost-of-living crisis was denting demand for sofas.

The retailer reported a 43pc fall in pre-tax profit to £58.5m in the year to the end of June.

It said order numbers "softened markedly" in the last three months of that period as the cost-of-living crisis weighed on customers.

DFS warned that sales volumes across the industry could slump by 15pc in the current financial year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

That would slash its profit to as little as around £20m, even as the business said that its revenue would continue to grow.

Tim Stacey, chief executive of DFS, said:

This has been the most operationally challenging year that we can remember, with industry-wide Covid-related supply chain issues, double-digit cost inflation on raw materials and ongoing colleague absence and skill shortages.

09:28 AM

Pound holds steady near 35-year low

Sterling was little changed this morning, hovering close to a 35-year low against the dollar touched last week.

The pound has been one of the worst performing major currencies this year as investors fret about inflation and the economic outlook, as well as political uncertainty.

Markets are betting on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50 basis points – or even 75bp – when it meets next week.

The pound was down 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.1524, just above last week's 35-year low. Against the euro, it was little changed at 86.49p.

09:14 AM

H&M sales disappoint as it lags behind Zara

H&amp;M retail Zara - REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
H&M retail Zara - REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

H&M's sales fell more than expected over the summer as the retailer fell further behind Zara amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Revenue fell 4pc in the three months to the end of August – the first decline in six quarters and worse than analyst forecasts.

It comes a day after Zara owner Inditex reported a 25pc jump in first-half sales and higher profits than expected after increasing prices.

H&M has said it wants to strengthen its market position by not raising prices as much as competitors.

09:04 AM

Billionaire Patagonia boss gives company away

Yvon Chouinard Patagonia charity climate - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Yvon Chouinard Patagonia charity climate - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The billionaire founder of outdoor brand Patagonia has given his company away to charity.

Yvon Chouinard said the new ownership structure will mean any profit not reinvested in running the business will be used to fight climate change.

That will amount to around $100m (£87m) a year, he said.

Patagonia, which specialises in hiking and outdoor clothing, was already donating 1pc of its profits to climate-related charities. But in an open letter, Mr Chouinard said he wanted to do more.

He wrote: "Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits. But it’s also resilient. We can save our planet if we commit to it."

08:48 AM

Hilton Food shares crash on profit warning

Shares in Hilton Food have tumbled by the most on record after the company issues a profit warning.

The food group, which supplies products to supermarkets including Tesco and Waitrose, said customers were cutting back and higher costs had hammered its seafood business.

Shares crashed more than 25pc to the bottom of the mid-cap index.

08:38 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading after two days of sharp losses following higher-than-expected inflation figures.

The blue-chip index gained 0.5pc, boosted by banking and mining stocks.

Banks including Barclays and Lloyds were among the main drivers as traders bet on a big 75 basis-point increase in interest rates next week.

Miners such as Glencore and Rio Tinto were also higher as supply issues sparked by Europe's energy crisis kept prices elevated.

Shell gained 0.4pc after it named gas and renewables head Wael Sawan as its new chief executive.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.6pc. Hilton Food crashed 25pc after it issued a profit warning.

08:13 AM

THG issues profit warning as two directors step down

Matt Moulding THG - THG
Matt Moulding THG - THG

THG has warned its sales will miss expectations this year as two top directors stepped down in the latest blow for the troubled retailer.

The struggling ecommerce firm, founded by Matthew Moulding, said its profits will fall below 2021 levels to between £100m and £130m while revenue would grow between 10pc and 15pc.

That’s down from previous forecasts of flat earnings and sales growth of between 22pc and 25pc.

THG also announced the departure of two non-executive directors – Zillah Byng-Thorne and Andreas Hansson. Shares slumped more than 9pc as markets opened.

Almost 80pc of THG’s market value has been wiped out this year as investors question the beauty and health-food firm’s business model and corporate governance.

It has also been hit by sharp cost increases, as well as SoftBank’s decision to call off an investment deal that gave it the option to buy a 20pc stake in the group’s Ingenuity business.

08:09 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng seeks to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng banker bonus - Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng banker bonus - Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Kwasi Kwarteng is considering lifting a cap on bankers’ bonuses in an attempt to make the City more competitive globally.

Giulia Bottaro and Camilla Turner have more:

The Chancellor is understood to believe the initiative would attract top talent to Britain amid a scramble to improve London’s position against other financial centres such as New York, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Paris.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson never proposed scrapping the cap, which limits bonuses to twice annual salary, to avoid a backlash.

According to the Financial Times, Mr Kwarteng, who has promised a “Big Bang 2.0” in the City driven by post-Brexit rules, told banking executives last week: “We need to be decisive and do things differently.”

People close to Mr Kwarteng believe the key issue is boosting London's desirability as a destination for top bankers over other competing financial centres such as Paris, which is offering 30pc income tax rates to attract investment banking professionals.

It is feared that unless measures are taken to make it a more favourable environment for high net worth financiers, London could lose out to other capital cities.

Read the full story here

08:06 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has opened on the front foot, clawing back some of its losses after yesterday's sell-off.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4pc to 7,308 points.

08:04 AM

Shell picks renewables chief as new boss

Good morning. 

Shell has tapped its head of gas and renewables as its new chief executive in a sign of the oil giant's shift towards clean energy.

Wael Sawan, who's served at the company for 25 years, will take over the top job at the beginning of next year.

It came as Shell confirmed the departure of chief executive Ben van Beurden after almost four decades at the FTSE 100 group.

Mr van Beurden, who joined in 1983, steered the company through some of its most turbulent times.

5 things to start your day

1) Putin’s gas blackmail risks backfiring disastrously  It will be a painful winter – but Europe is finding a way to survive without Russian fuel

2) Women think prices rise faster than men because they ‘like round numbers’, claims ECB  Gap in expectations between the sexes means women are less confident in the economy

3) Threat of cross-Channel power crunch as Britain and France rely on importing each other's energy  ‘Close co-operation’ will be required between UK and the continent to keep the lights on

4) Harsh winter risks sparking social unrest in Europe, warns IMF  Warning comes as EU hits energy suppliers with €140bn raid on profits

5) Kwarteng seeks to scrap bankers’ bonus cap  Chancellor hopes to boost City with wave of reforms

What happened overnight

Asian stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as markets adjusted following a rout this week on higher-than-expected US inflation data.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Retail sales (US), jobless claims (US), labour costs (EU)

  • Corporate: MJ Gleeson, Kier Group (full-year results); Hilton Food Group, IG Group (interims); Trainline (trading statement)

Recommended Stories

  • ABC Signature to Remake Newen’s Hit French Detective Series ‘HIP’

    ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, has acquired English language adaptation rights to TF1’s hit detective show “HIP (High Intellectual Potential).” The U.S. adaptation is currently in development, and a showrunner, writing team and cast will be announced at a later stage. The original series, created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, […]

  • Indonesia aims to lure more digital nomads to its shores

    Indonesia is trying to attract more so-called "digital nomads" to its tropical shores by offering a more flexible visa, the country's tourism minister said, in a move welcomed by the tourism industry on the resort island of Bali. In recent years, some Asian holiday destinations have seen an influx of digital nomads, or long-stay visitors from overseas who combine travel and recreation with remote working. Tourism Minster Sandiaga Uno said in a post on his Instagram account that digital nomads could now visit Indonesia and work for up to six months using a social-cultural visa.

  • Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways

    A Berlin museum opens fully to the public this week with a very modern take on the display of cultural items from around the world and the debate over demands for some of them to be returned to their homelands. The east wing of the Humboldt Forum contains items from the city's Ethnological Museum and the Museum for Asian Art. It will display some 20,000 objects, among them dozens of Benin Bronzes that were stolen in Africa during colonial times — as well as an exhibit explaining to visitors how most of them are soon to return to Nigeria.

  • Japan's machinery orders post surprise gains in July

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders extended gains in July, raising hopes business growth spending may offset near-term headwinds from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen, which has pushed up costs at home. The surprise increase in core orders - a barometer of capital expenditure - could provide temporary relief for policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a domestic-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. The Reuters Tankan survey, however, separately showed that the business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated from a seven-month high in September, as the corporate sector faced persistent pressure from high raw material costs.

  • 'Bake Off' star Matt Lucas lost weight as he didn't want to die young

    The star said he got so big he 'couldn’t really fit on the screen anymore'.

  • Joe Sugg explains why he keeps Dianne Buswell relationship 'offline'

    Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are aware of the expectation on them to share their relationship online given they met on camera, but he said they 'keep most of it back' for themselves.

  • Is it possible to save too much for retirement? The top 3 signs you're going way overboard

    Get a fresh take on your retirement planning. Avoid these three mistakes.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • With Prediko, online brands should never run out of stock

    Meet Prediko, a new startup that sits at the intersection of e-commerce, fintech and software as a service. If you’re manufacturing items or even just buying and reselling finished goods, chances are inventory management is one of the biggest pain points when it comes to running your business. It often takes quite a while to refill your inventory, so you want to forecast stock issues as early as possible.

  • US Rail Strike Could Cost $2 Billion a Day

    US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world's biggest economy more than&nbsp;$2 billion&nbsp;a day. Bloomberg's Mike McKee reports.

  • Analysis: Price hikes test Inditex's ability to stay in fashion

    Zara owner Inditex's strong first-half results show its strategy of raising prices since early 2022 paying off so far, but it and other fashion retailers have to be careful not to overdo it with further hikes that may scare away shoppers, analysts said. The world's biggest fashion retailer said on Wednesday it would raise prices again in the second half of the year after spring and summer increases. Fashion manufacturers in Europe and North America continue to feel pressure from rising energy, labour, transport and raw material costs and so are likely to have to raise prices more.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.