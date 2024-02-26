Shell Week: know the regulations for recreational shelling

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are presenting a series of stories, photos and videos this week about shells and shelling in Southwest Florida − from shell art to shelling etiquette and a closer look at the rare shells you can find on beaches here.

Seashell collecting just seems like human nature: we find a pretty trinket on the beach and assign it some type of intrinsic value.

The bigger, shinier and more intrinsic, the better.

It's kind of like bead necklaces during Mardi Gras, only the shells don't become worthless at midnight on Fat Tuesday.

Shell collecting is one of the great pastimes in Southwest Florida, and this region is one of the best in the state for acquiring the aquatic treasures.

Shells pile up on a Sanibel beach on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

And although the state does not put a limit on how much you may gather in a trip to the beach, there are regulations in place, rules of road for gathering ornamental shells and other fancy beach wrack.

Lee County, Sanibel have additional regulations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the state agency in charge of protecting wildlife and habitat, and FWC has rules about shell harvesting.

Shells pile up on a Sanibel beach on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

"In Lee County, you may not harvest or possess any shells that contain a live organism except for oysters, hard clams (quahogs), sunray Venus clams and coquinas," an FWC website reads.

"It’s illegal to collect live shells per county ordinance and state statute," said Lee Couty spokeswoman Betsy Clayton. "The penalty is set by state statute. FWC is the main enforcer of the live shelling law. Our park rangers are authorized to enforce the ordinance by issuing citations, but we typically work with FWC, and typically FWC issues the citations."

Clatyon said Lee County beaches also have signs that say "no live shelling."

Sanibel regulations also prohibit the collection of shells containing a living creature.

Shells pile up on a Sanibel beach on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

But you can inspect a shell, just to see if there is something inside.

No state limit on non-live shells

"Temporary possession of a shell for the purpose of determining whether it contains a live shellfish shall not constitute harvest, so long as such shellfish is not harmed in any manner," the Sanibel regulation reads.

FWC does not limit the number or volume of shells that make be taken from a beach.

But no shelling is allowed at the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel.

Collecting seashells or any other natural materials is prohibited in places like Everglades National Park, which includes much of coastal Collier and Monroe counties and all of Florida Bay.

But shell collecting excursions are taken from Marco Island or Goodland to the barrier beaches of the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Collier County, just north of Everglades National Park.

Violation of state regulations can lead to a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500.

