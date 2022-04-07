Shell to Write Down as Much as $5 Billion on Russia Exit

Laura Hurst
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its withdrawal from Russia will result in $4 billion to $5 billion of impairments, while also warning investors that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The statement from the London-based giant shows that, despite a surge in oil and gas prices, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the supermajors’ plans and left them scrambling to adapt to historic shifts in energy markets.

The impairment surpasses Shell’s $3.4 billion worth of assets in ventures and downstream operations in Russia. But it pales in comparison to the $25 billion its peer BP Plc could write down from its much larger involvement in Russia.

While western energy companies leaving Russia are likely to take massive financial hits, they are attempting to minimize the reputational damage of investing in Moscow-backed projects following the war on Ukraine. It also allows them to address mounting questions about how their Russian oil and gas operations fit in with plans to turn greener.

For the first quarter, Shell also warned of around $7 billion of cash outflow from its operations due to “the unprecedented volatility in commodity prices prevailing up to the end of the quarter,” according to a statement Thursday.

There could also be further “material” impact on cash flow as high energy prices led to increased margin calls -- additional funds that need to be deposited with brokers and exchanges to cover part of the value of commodities contracts. As prices rise, margin calls have become a major drain on traders’ cash reserves across the industry, with one lobby group holding talks with the European Central Bank in a plea for help.

The company’s shares fell 1.5% to 2,100.50 pence as of 8:35 a.m. in London. The stock has gained 29% this year, among the best performers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index.

Shell said its first-quarter trading results from both oil and gas are likely to be higher than in the preceding period. That comes after an already strong set of earnings for gas in the final three months of last year, but a weak performance from the oil trading business.

Despite the writedown and working capital movements, RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria saw Thursday’s statement as positive “given stronger LNG and oil-products trading, as well as a better result from chemicals than we had forecasted.” Earnings from the chemicals unit are expected to be in line with the fourth-quarter with higher utilization offsetting rising feedstock and utility costs, Shell said.

From the first quarter, which is scheduled to be announced May 5, Shell will break out the profitability of its renewables and energy solutions business which until now was reported together with its gas unit.

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Ru

  • Energy strategy: UK plans eight new nuclear reactors to boost production

    The government wants to boost UK energy production and independence as household bills soar.

  • Shell raises Russia writedown to as much as $5 billion

    Shell will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday. The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5. Shell, whose market capitalisation is around $210 billion, had previously said the Russia writedowns would reach around $3.4 billion.

  • Euro zone inflation to run hot, fan recession risk - Reuters poll

    Recession risks in the euro area are rising, with euro zone inflation seen running hot for the remainder of 2022 and the European Central Bank likely to increase its deposit rate by year-end, a Reuters poll showed. While inflation hit another record high of 7.5% in March, it is still months from a peak, as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to push up food and energy prices, leading to speculation that higher price rises may become entrenched. With the euro zone economy recovering, unemployment at a record low and nearly every other peer central bank now tightening policy, the ECB looks set to end its asset purchases this year and raise rates for the first time in well over a decade.

  • European shares rise as defensives rally, hawkish Fed weighs

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% after losing 1.5% in the previous session. Defensives led the sectoral gains, with healthcare jumping 1.4% to a record. Elsewhere, stocks markets in Asia and the United States weakened after minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed that officials last month "generally agreed" to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank's asset holdings as another tool in the fight against surging inflation.

  • U.K. Bets Big on Nuclear, Wind in Energy Security Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up plans to build new nuclear power stations and offshore wind farms as he seeks to shore up the U.K.’s energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cos

  • Russian Coal and Oil Paid for in Yuan to Start Flowing to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal and oil paid for in yuan is about to start flowing into China as the two countries try to maintain their energy trade in the face of growing international outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significan

  • Alibaba, SoftBank Score 2022’s First IPO Windfall With GoTo

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default Afte

  • India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

    India on Thursday said it would ramp up its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment, and the war in Ukraine has added to doubts about future supplies. Defense Ministry officials say India, with the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, can’t sustain itself through imports.

  • China Fuels Expectations of Policy Rate Cut as Soon as Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China has promised once again to step up monetary support, raising expectations that an interest rate cut or other easing measures could happen as early as next week. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks

    A month of the war in Ukraine briefly erased a year's worth of gains for European equities but the continent's bourses have quickly recovered as investors have poured money into sectors such as energy and defence which are poised to benefit from one of the deepest policy shifts in the region in decades. The largest war in Europe since World War Two has suddenly awakened governments to the urgent need of making their economies less reliant on oil and gas imports from Russia and building their own military security capabilities. After initially plunging to 12-month lows amid record outflows on worries the war could cause a stagflation shock, European equities have swiftly recovered.

  • Shell to write off up to $5bn on Russia exit

    The announcement offers a first glimpse of the potential financial hit to western oil firms withdrawing from the Kremlin following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz,' says more than 5,000 civilians have been killed: April 6 recap

    The mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, said more than 5,000 civilians, including 210 children, have been killed during the Russian siege. Wednesday recap.

  • Why Biden is stuck on student-debt cancellation

    Democrats want to cancel student debt, but they don't have the votes. Biden's backup plan may be to delay payback indefinitely.

  • Shanghai: Residents 'running out of food' in Covid lockdown

    Some living in China's biggest city say they're struggling to get supplies weeks into lockdown.

  • Got $500? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Time and patience are your friends in the stock market. If you save $500 per month and invest in growing companies, it is possible to double your money every five years. If you've needed to communicate with fellow office workers during the pandemic, you are probably familiar with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Federal Reserve plans on a 'predictable' winddown of its $9T in asset holdings

    The nation’s central bank fleshed out more details on how it may undo the trillions of dollars in asset purchases it carried out during the COVID-induced economic downturn.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.