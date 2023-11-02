Shelled train car placed on display on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv for Ukrainian Railway Day

Ukrzaliznytsia has placed a wagon for the railway workers' day

A train car bearing the scars of shelling by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, has been placed on display on Mykhailivska Square in central Kyiv in honor of Ukrainian Railway Day, which is celebrated on Nov. 4.

Local newspaper Vechirniy Kyiv shared photos of the car, which is pocked with holds from shell shrapnel, on Nov. 1. The car will be on display for approximately one month.

Read also: US decision to provide ICC with Russian war crimes evidence is historic, says prosecutor general

The train car was originally part of an evacuation train headed to Irpin during the spring of 2022. It came under fire from Russian forces while en route to the occupied city. Thankfully, there were no passengers on board during the attack, though the train was ultimately unable to reach Irpin due to a rail bridge having been destroyed.

“Despite this, we were not deterred,” Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

“Railway workers evacuated people from the outskirts of Irpin and brought them to Kyiv. This train car is now a symbol of our resilience.”

Даша Гришина/Вечірній Київ

Read also: Russian invaders damage over 1,000 buildings in Irpin, says mayor

In addition to the train car display, Kyiv will host a photo exhibition in Natalka Park on Nov. 2, dedicated to veteran railway workers. The exhibition will showcase 13 photographs of Ukrainian Railway employees who volunteered to serve on the front lines.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine