Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary

Shelley Long was spotted taking a casual stroll amid the 40th anniversary of the hit show "Cheers."

The 73-year-old actress was seen walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles, Wednesday.

The "Cheers" alum was seen wearing a light pink turtleneck with a long black sweater vest over it, grey sweatpants, sneakers, glasses and a black baseball cap.

Long’s rare appearance comes after the show "Cheers" celebrated a milestone anniversary. The show premiered on Sept. 30, 1982.

She was known for her beloved character Diane Chambers – a whimsical waitress working at a Boston bar.

As the actress rose to fame in the early 1980s, Long made the decision to leave the show after its fifth season, though she made a few guest appearances afterward.

Long revealed she wanted to spend more time with her young daughter and was worried the show concept would be less entertaining throughout the years.

In the "Cheers" series finale in 1993, Long returned for the last episode and received an Emmy nomination for her final appearance.

American actors Ted Danson and Shelley Long, circa 1985. They play Sam Malone and Diane Chambers in the TV sitcom 'Cheers'.

Other stars in the show included Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer and Kirstie Alley.

Long also reprised her role a number of times in the comedy's spin-off "Frasier," which starred Grammer.

She was featured on several other shows after, including "8 Simple Rules," "Yes Dear," and "Switched at Birth." She has a recurring role on "Modern Family" where she played Ed O'Neill's character's ex-wife.