Shellfish deaths possibly caused by new disease - report

Thousands of dead crabs and lobsters have washed up along the North East coast since October 2021

A disease or parasite new to UK waters may have caused the deaths of thousands of shellfish along the North East and North Yorkshire coast, a report said.

The government previously blamed "harmful algae", while fishers commissioned a report which suggested it was due to the chemical pyridine.

The new report by 11 experts found it was "about as likely as not" a pathogen new to UK waters caused the die-off.

They said it was "very unlikely" dredging carried out nearby caused it.

They also ruled out toxic pollutants and harmful algal bloom.

However, current data, they said, "cannot be definitive".

Dead crustaceans washed up at several spots along the North East and Yorkshire coast

Although there was no direct evidence of a disease or parasite, the report added that theory would explain the twitching seen in dying crabs.

However, it said it was possible a combination of factors - rather than one considered by the panel - could have led to the "unusual" mortality.

The report said pathogens known to cause similar symptoms had caused crustacean deaths around the world.

It said no significant pathogens were identified in the North East case but "full molecular screening was not conducted at the time of the initial investigation".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.