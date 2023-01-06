As shells fly and air raid sirens wail in Ukraine, Hungary’s Novak hails Putin’s ‘Christmas truce’

Read also: Ukraine dismisses Putin’s ‘Christmas truce’ suggestion

“Let the announced ceasefire throughout the Orthodox Christmas be a step towards peace,” she wrote.

However, users of the social network soon pointed out that Russia’s “Christmas ceasefire” had so far been anything but peaceful.

Some noted that there had been a Ukraine-wide air raid alert less than two hours into the supposed unilateral ceasefire, due to the launch in Belarus of a Russian hypersonic cruise missile-bearing MiG-31K warplane.

Others pointed out that Russian forces had begun the morning by shelling a fire station in the city of Kherson, killing a fire fighter.

Later, there were reports that Russia had shelled a local hospital in the town of Kurakhove, in Donetsk Oblast.

And in the key Ukrainian-held Donbas town of Bakhmut, journalists from the U.S. news channel CNN reported that there had been no letup in incoming or outgoing artillery fire.

Novak herself visited Kyiv in November and saw the places where Russian troops had committed atrocities in Ukraine. During the visit, she stated that dictator Vladimir Putin’s responsibility for the war was obvious.

On Jan. 5, Putin “instructed” the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, to “implement a ceasefire” along the entire front line in Ukraine from 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 12:00 a.m. on Jan. 8. (Moscow time – Kyiv times are one hour earlier).

The dictator said the decision was prompted by the appeals of one of his regime cronies, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, as well as his own alleged concern for the religious community.

Putin then called on Kyiv to join the “Christmas truce” and institute a similar ceasefire.

Adviser to the head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, noted in response that Ukraine, unlike Russia, does not attack foreign territory and does not kill civilians, but only destroys military occupation armies on Ukrainian territory.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pointed to the Russian strikes on Kherson on Dec. 24, when many Ukrainians marked Christmas Eve, and the massive attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Day.

He advised that the Kremlin’s statements not be taken seriously.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine