Shell profits nearly triple as oil prices surge

·1 min read
Shell tanker
Shell tanker

Energy giant Shell has reported its highest ever quarterly profits as oil and gas prices surge around the world.

Shell made $9.13bn (£7.3bn) in the first three months of the year, nearly triple its $3.2bn profit it announced for the same period last year.

But the firm said pulling out of Russian oil and gas due to the Ukraine conflict had cost it $3.9bn (£3.1bn).

On Tuesday, rival BP also reported a sharp rise in profit, but the UK has so far ruled out a windfall tax.

The invasion of Ukraine has helped oil and gas prices skyrocket. Russia is one of the world's major exporters but Western nations have pledged to cut their dependence on the country for energy.

Oil prices were already rising before the Ukraine war as economies started to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said the war in Ukraine had caused "significant disruption to global energy markets".

"The impacts of this uncertainty and the higher cost that comes with it are being felt far and wide.

"We have been engaging with governments, our customers and suppliers to work through the challenging implications and provide support and solutions where we can."

Shell rivals, including BP and TotalEnergies have also reported a sharp rise in profits.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate bill looks to expand dual language programs across California

    Closing the opportunity gap is the focus of Senate Bill 952 introduced by Senator Monique Limon. Its goal is to expand high-quality "dual language" learning across the state.

  • Do Harworth Group's (LON:HWG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Homicide linked to illegal pop-up market on San Jose VTA lot prompts investigation

    In the South Bay, a series of underground events known as pop-up markets are attracting the attention of law enforcement. The unpermitted pop-ups events often have illegal sales of food, alcohol, drugs, and in one case, violence. Katie Nielsen reports. (5/4/22)

  • Griffith Park is named for a guy who shot his wife — and other true stories of L.A. parks

    Generals and outlaws, heroes and villains: L.A.'s parks are named for a colorful cast of characters.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

    The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since the invasion began Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media. The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.”

  • Resilience, anger as New Mexico wildfire burns 'sacred land'

    Daniel Encinias stands next to his camping trailer in a New Mexico evacuation area and says he will rebuild his home torched by the largest wildfire burning in the United States. He just wants the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to pay for it. The USFS has confirmed that one of its controlled burns went out of control early last month and later merged with another fire to become the second largest blaze in state history at 160,104 acres (65,000 hectares).

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkr

  • Sunny Hostin notes Dave Chappelle was attacked after Trump ‘released some incivility’

    “The View’s” Sunny Hostin says Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage only after former President Trump “released some incivility” around the country. The 48-year-old comedian was reportedly not injured on Tuesday evening when an audience member tackled him during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “What do you think is happening? I…

  • México’s tortilla bakeries hit hard by high inflation

    “We could say that without tortillas you practically can’t eat. The Mexican diet needs them.”

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Mexico to boost output of staple foods in plan to curb inflation

    Mexico will increase production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control consumer price inflation which is at a two-decade high, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Ramirez was speaking at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.

  • High Gas Prices Are Pushing Electric Car Sales to a Tipping Point

    When Eric Dirksen received his first electric car in December—a new Tesla Model Y—he didn’t know gas prices would spike a few months after. Dirksen spent $62 on charging in the last month, roughly the same amount as 15 gallons of gas. With gas prices painfully high for the third straight month, more Americans like Dirksen have been turning to fuel-efficient vehicle alternatives as a way to save money, new data shows.

  • Equipment problems at a Wisconsin oil refinery were known years before 2018 massive explosion in Superior, records show

    OSHA documents obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio shed new light on what officials knew before the explosion at the Husky Energy refinery.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • China's independent oil refiners are buying Russian supplies on the cheap, report says

    Russia will be increasingly looking to Asia to buy its oil, after the EU proposed a phased move to a total ban on imports from the country.

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Apple, Toyota help keep NC best in US for economic development success

    North Carolina remains in elite status for economic development projects, according to Site Selection magazine.

  • Expect as much as 2 million barrels a day of Russian crude to vanish from the market in May as sanctions kick in, BP boss says

    Existing sanctions will probably eliminate another 1 million barrels a day, BP's CEO has said, as the EU gets closer to proposing extra restrictions.