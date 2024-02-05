Shelltown residents prepare for another powerful storm while recovering from floods

SAN DIEGO — Sandbags lined many homes Sunday in Shelltown as another powerful storm approached the region. The neighborhood was hit hard by flooding from the historic rainfall on Jan. 22 and residents say they are dreading this next storm.

“Dread that it’s going to happen again. If it already happened once, why can’t it happen again?” said Mark Felix, a Shelltown resident.

Shelltown residents still working to clear trash and debris after historic winter storm

Felix had to be rescued by boat during the previous floods and everything inside his family’s home was destroyed. His goal now is to try to save whatever’s left by using sandbags.

But, he has little faith in them.

San Diego reissues evacuation warning for flood-prone areas

He told us the sandbags didn’t stand a chance against the heavy rain last time. “We prepared with 50, 60 sandbags. To be honest with you, none of them made it. Absolutely none of them made it,” said Felix.

The drainage canal overflowed and many homes in the neighborhood flooded.

Shelltown residents share stories of survival from flooding

Maria Alvarez lost everything in the flooding but has been preparing the best way she can for the upcoming storm. “We do have sandbags. We’ve placed them in the back along the doors,” said Alvarez. “It’s stressful, emotionally it’s draining. We’re exhausted.”

Residents still recovering from the Jan. 22 floods are drawing up strength to prepare for this next storm. “It’s just being scared, being hopeful that it doesn’t rain that hard… Man, if it’s going to happen again, it’s going to be another disaster,” said Felix.

