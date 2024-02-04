Shellys: Harvard study researches how life experiences affect health, happiness

It seems like everything is conspiring against happiness these days. 2024 has begun with so much negativity on every level and the 2024 presidential season is barely underway. The atmosphere is heavy with name-calling, unfolding trials, and anxiety, not to mention wars and terrorism. Grey days have made for grumpiness, and everywhere we look, people show worry lines on their foreheads. Happy does not describe how many are feeling.

We all seem to be on a quest to find happiness. Research tells us that it’s not something we will find, but that it will find us if we can just understand what it is and what it isn’t. Questions like: “What is happiness?” “What makes us happy?” “Why are some people happy and others are not?” are perennial questions that have had the attention of song writers, philosophers, preachers, and story tellers for centuries.

Walter and Linda Shelly

In 1938 researchers at Harvard University embarked on what would become the longest on-going study of human development – 85 years - following participants into old age. Over the years, researchers have continued to track how participants’ life experiences affect health and well-being.

They found that “We hold a false belief in the power of money to improve happiness.” Achievement, beauty, success, and more and better stuff don’t really create or sustain happiness. The first round of participants, when in their 80s, were asked, “What do you wish you had done differently?” and “What are you most proud of?” Men wished they hadn’t spent so much time at work and women said they wished they hadn’t worried so much about what people thought of them. For both groups, their proudest achievements all had to do with relationships; they were proud of being a good parent, partner, friend, or mentor.

They found married people lived longer with a margin of 5-12 years for women and 7-17 years for men. “Participants became happier as they aged.” A 2023 CNBC report focused on the retirement challenge that “no one talks about.” They found that “Retirees don’t miss working, they miss people.” They concluded that to retire happy, one should “invest in your relationships now.”

What the researchers found during those 85 years was not shocking, earth-shaking, or revolutionary. “The most consistent finding through 85 years of study is positive relationships keep us happier, healthier, and help us live longer. Period.” Being socially connected to others matters.

Despite all the data showing the importance of connectedness, we have become increasingly isolated and lonely in this country, perhaps a strong indicator of why so many are not happy. There is strong evidence that loneliness is detrimental to everything that creates and sustains social relationships. Loneliness has become epidemic.

In a 2023 article titled, “Finland – the No. 1 happiest country in the world,” Finns were asked what exactly makes people in Finland so exceptionally satisfied with their lives. Author of the article, Frank Martel, said that to maintain a high quality of life, there are three things they never do:

We don’t compare ourselves to our neighbors. A Finnish poet said: “Don’t compare or brag about your happiness.” Finns take that to heart, especially when it comes to material things or overt wealth.

We don’t overlook the benefits of nature. A 2021 survey found 87% of Finns feel that nature is important because “it provides them with peace of mind, energy, and relaxation.”

We don’t break the community circle of trust. “Research shows that the higher the levels of trust within a country, the happier its citizens are.” Finns trust each other and value honesty.

There is a great deal that we can learn from this data, but it is not enough just to have the knowledge. We know there is concrete evidence that American levels of trust and honesty are undercutting our efforts to experience happiness, that working at feeling happy will not make us happier, that the shiny objects we pursue are of little help, and that loneliness isolates us from happiness. We know.

When the headwinds in our lives are strong and damaging, it places a great burden on us to be more introspective and to make choices that will lead to both individual and the common good. Happiness is the by-product of our journey, not something we will find on store shelves. Happiness is rooted in community and is grounded in love, in the Golden Rule, in the concept of grace, and in the admonition to “Love mercy, do justice, and walk humbly with our God.” When we accept and live out these values, happiness will surely find us.

Walter Shelly retired after 40 years as a professor of political science at West Texas A&M University. Linda Shelly retired after 33 years of teaching sociology at West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Shellys commentary: On a quest to find happiness