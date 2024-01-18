New shelter breaks ground in Fort Myers; will help homeless women, children

Hillary Lemaster of St. Matthew's House signs the wall in the building that will house the new women's shelter in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

In just months, homeless women and children in Lee County could find themselves a new home after a shelter broke ground this week to give up to 300 of them a safe place to land.

Steve Brooder, chief executive officer at St. Matthew's House — a nonprofit that has been operating in South Florida for more than 30 years — said he anticipates the center will be up-and-running by this summer.

"We're in our 35th year, and we really started with the need to serve the homeless and serve people who are hungry," Brooder said. "Our mission is just growing over all the years to continue to serve hunger, homelessness [and] addiction."

Fort Myers Women & Children's Shelter, 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will be St. Matthew's House's first shelter in Lee County. It broke ground Tuesday.

The nonprofit operates two other centers in Collier County — the Campbell Lodge, 2601 Airport Road S., in Naples, and Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W. Main St., in Immokalee.

St. Matthew's House shelters in Collier County house 250 men, women and children.

"Waitlists in Collier County are growing," Brooder said. "They're up there over 100 people every day."

It's a need that continues to spread.

"They're always full," Brooder said. He added Lee County offers a family shelter and a man's shelter, but there had been no facility that focused exclusively on women and children.

The average monthly rent for an apartment in Fort Myers is $1,927, according to RentCafe.com, outpricing families and those working for wages even above poverty levels. In Naples, it's even more, at $2,328.

Brooder said they've been involved in Lee County for quite a while with thrift stores and women's recovery campuses.

"For years we have been talking with city officials and other agencies about helping out," Brooder said. "We didn't want to come in and force anything on the city."

Jeff McDowell and Alex Pavlovic of St. Matthews House tour the organization's new women's shelter facility on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Fort Myers.

Brooder said the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to inflation and Hurricane Ian, aggravated the need for the new center.

"Many women that were on their own ... Single women, senior women, moms or kids were struggling to make ends meet," Brooder said. "And that just forced a lot of people, especially women into homelessness."

Brooder said the number of those in need has increased over time.

The 8,000-square-foot facility in Fort Myers will provide 11 private dorms for women with children and 28 beds for single women. Naples-based residential and commercial contracting company PBS Contractors has been renovating the building for the new shelter.

The facility will include shower and laundry locations, as well as a central kitchen, playroom and staff offices. It's expected to house 300 residents.

St. Matthew's House broke ground on the renovations of a building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Brooder said the Lee County Homeless Coalition recently reported at least 165 women live in their cars. As for when the new center opens to the public, Brooder said he expects it will quickly accommodate many women and children in need.

According to the Lee County Homeless Coalition's 2023 census, last year, 118 children were homeless, out of which 40 were unsheltered. The number has climbed since 2021, when 76 children were documented homeless in the county — 20 of them unsheltered, the data shows.

The data mirrors similar increases in homeless women and men during the same time frame. The numbers had slowed down across the board from 2020 to 2021.

The new shelter will serve single women, senior women and women with children experiencing homelessness.

"We think it will quickly fill up because of the tremendous need," Brooder said.

Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony featured Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, along with other elected officials and members of other local nonprofits, as rain fell.

"I decided to take these raindrops as tears from heaven, because those who have gone before us ... these are tears of joy, because good things are happening here," Anderson said.

When and how did St. Matthew's House begin?

St. Matthew's House began in 1987 when a group of Naples Catholic parishioners followed a calling to bring food to a homeless population living in a nearby wooded area.

They began gathering contributions of both food and clothing, according to the nonprofit, and started with a soup kitchen vision.

During the pandemic, they provided 270,000 households with groceries.

