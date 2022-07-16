Shelter Dogs Who Must Be Adopted Together Tie The Knot In Sweet Wedding Ceremony

It’s not just puppy love.

Two senior pit bulls up for adoption through Homeward Animal Shelter in North Dakota made their devotion to each other official at a doggie wedding.

Earl, left, and Fran making it official. (Photo: Lexi Rae/Rae Photography)

Earl, left, and Fran making it official. (Photo: Lexi Rae/Rae Photography)

Fran and Earl are a “bonded pair” and must be adopted together, shelter spokesperson Heather Klefstad told local news station WDAY.

“We want people to see how great these dogs are,” she added. “They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible.”

The pup-tuals took place on Tuesday at the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society in Fargo, with the fetching couple decked out in floral wreaths. The ceremony also included canineguests in their wedding best, a cake and even a marriage certificate complete with the bride and groom’s paw prints. (See Fran and Earl’s whole wedding album here.)

An adorable video showing the lead-up to the ceremony also made it clear that no one had cold feet.

The shelter added on Facebook that the official “wedding reception” will be at the organization’s annual PAWS Walk fundraiser on July 19.

Fran and Earl lived together before their stint at the shelter, where they ended up when their owner could no longer care for them, according to local news station KVRR. They’re currently in a foster home together while they await someone adopting them permanently.

Fran’s bio on the shelter’s website calls Earl her “one true love,” adding that the two dogs “both enjoy frequent snuggles and sleeping in every morning!” And Earl’s bio notes that he enjoys “short walks and long naps with my sweetheart, Fran.”

Story continues

Here’s hoping their honeymoon includes a great forever home!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...