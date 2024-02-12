Shelter hosts Super Bowl party, receives donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local organization threw a Super Bowl party Sunday for the men at Faith Mission homeless shelter.

In addition to providing sandwiches for the party, the Singing Buckeyes also made a donation.

For a few years now, the Singing Buckeyes, a group that sings barbershop music, make more than 130 sandwiches to hand out before the start of the game. The group also makes a donation, this year for $1,060 to help the shelter fund different programs.

Miranda Dean, the volunteer services manager for Faith Mission, said the shelter is almost always at full capacity and that has to do with the lack of affordable housing in the area.

“What we see here at Faith Mission is that our standard like length of stay is supposed to be 45 days, but we often have to offer people an extension to their shelter stay simply because there isn’t an affordable unit lined up for them to move into, through no fault of their own,” she said.

Dean said she is appreciative of the donation and that the money will be well spent.

