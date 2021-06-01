Need shelter this hurricane season? Miami-Dade to require masks, but not proof of vaccine

Alex Harris
·4 min read

The most active hurricane season in recorded history and a global pandemic made 2020 a hard act to follow, but experts say the outlook is better for both crises this year.

The six-month hurricane season begins June 1, and the biggest change appears to be the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With caseloads on the downswing and vaccination rates rising, FEMA, Florida and Miami-Dade County have shifted their strategies for sheltering evacuees from both hurricanes and COVID. And their message is the same: Vaccination is hurricane preparation.

For the annual June 1 storm press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava went through the three typical elements of county advice for hurricanes: Stay Informed. Be Ready and Make a Plan.

“This year,” she said, “the fourth is ‘Get a Shot.’”

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell stressed the importance of vaccination at a news conference in Miami’s National Hurricane Center headquarters last month.

“The more people that are vaccinated the safer we’ll be in community shelters,” she said.

Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade’s head of emergency management, echoed the sentiment.

“That’s an added protection for you because you’re in close quarters. We don’t want to have a super-spreader event at one of our shelters,” he said.

Of course, he added, a new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning “vaccine passports” complicates the county’s plans to pull back on some of its COVID protection procedures this year.

Rollason said the county will continue screening evacuees for symptoms and exposure at the door, but staffers will not ask people if they’ve been vaccinated.

“We can’t ask them if they’ve had the vaccine,” he said. “Because the governor said we can’t ask.”

Instead, Miami-Dade will require everyone who shelters with the county to wear a mask. Anyone who refuses will be sent to a cordoned-off area of the shelter with everyone else who won’t wear a mask. The two groups will also be fed meals separately.

“We’re not gonna tell them they can’t come into the inn; they’re welcome, but we’re going to separate everybody,” he said.

NOAA’s predictions for this year’s season call for another active season but fewer storms than last year’s record-breaking run. The agency suggests there could be 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 of which could strengthen to hurricanes and 3 to 5 becoming Category 3 or higher.

NOAA says we’re in for another active hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes

The first name is already checked off the list. Tropical Storm Ana briefly formed near Bermuda earlier this month, making it the seventh year in a row with a named storm forming ahead of the official start to the season.

Luckily, Florida was spared a test run of its new pandemic-era sheltering strategy last year, with the exception of fewer than 200 evacuees in Palm Beach County for Hurricane Isaias.

In 2020, FEMA and the state recommended that counties send evacuees into hotels and motels to spread out and avoid infection — a plan that Miami-Dade scrapped mid-season due to complications. Now hotels are back, but only for people infected with COVID-19 or recently exposed.

Rollason said the state hasn’t yet shared the list of Miami-Dade hotels that are participating, although it can’t be long considering that only a handful of hotels in the county are outside of evacuation zones.

Miami-Dade’s plan for this season involves opening double the amount of shelters necessary if a Category 1 or 2 storm strikes so that evacuees can spread out, Rollason said. If a stronger storm is imminent, social distancing goes out the window to ensure everyone who needs a room can get one.

Florida’s hopes of providing rapid COVID testing at hurricane shelters never materialized last year, but this year, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state has them ready for counties to request.

Guthrie also said Florida’s stockpile of personal protective gear includes more than 14 million gloves, 250,000 face shields, 40,000 pairs of goggles, almost 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and more than 13 million face masks — a significantly smaller reserve than last year at the pandemic’s peak.

Florida Power & Light also plans to hold onto some of last year’s precautions, including social distancing at staging sites, more and smaller staging sites and health screenings for restoration staff.

“As we all think about the brighter days ahead with COVID-19, it’s really really important for us to understand that pandemic or not, it only takes one hurricane to upend life as we know it,” Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said earlier this month at a company press conference. “All of us as Floridians have a fundamental responsibility to prepare for hurricane season.”

Miami Herald reporters Doug Hanks and Michelle Marchante contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Cannes Travel: U.K. Visitors With Special Certificate Can Enter, But Mandatory Quarantine Still in Place For Now

    With the Cannes Film Festival just over a month away, France has unveiled more details around how U.K. visitors can expect to enter the country amid rising cases of the so-called Indian variant. Those from the U.K. who can provide a certificate declaring “compelling” reasons for travel before boarding can enter the country. But questions […]

  • 5 New Things We Learned About COVID-19 In May 2021

    How long does coronavirus immunity last? Should we be concerned about a new variant discovered in India? Here's the latest.

  • Serena Williams says she feels for Naomi Osaka, also gets post-match press conference anxiety

    Following Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, Serena Williams said she has experienced the same type of anxiety.

  • Another above-normal hurricane season is expected — here’s how climate change intensifies storms and how you can prepare

    The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November, and at least one major forecasting body predicts an above-normal season. What do we know about how climate change has contributed to this history-making devastation?

  • Could post-pandemic look like the roaring 20s part two?

    As more and more Americans are vaccinated and the U.S. begins opening up, there is speculation we may be entering another roaring 20s. Following the 1918 flu pandemic, came a decade of economic prosperity, new technology and music, fashion and parties. Now, as the U.S. heads into a summer where many Americans are vaccinated, Nikki Battiste reports on whether it could be happening again.

  • UPDATE 3-Canada panel says COVID-19 shots can be mixed, cases fall steadily

    An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said one reason for the recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) was concern about rare and potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • The hurdles to creating a universal coronavirus vaccine

    New science is breathing fresh life into the idea of a vaccine that works against all coronaviruses, including ones that could cause future pandemics. Why it matters: No one wants to do the last year over again. But the road to a universal coronavirus vaccine is filled with hurdles, and there's no guarantee that coronaviruses would cause the next global pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“I’d hate to have us get all dressed up for the wrong party,” said Jim Mayne, vice president of Science & Regulatory Advocacy at PhRMA. State of play: Scientists have been attempting for years to make a universal flu vaccine, and have yet to be successful. But some experts say making a universal — or a pan-coronavirus vaccine — may be easier, especially given all that's been learned over the last year, and it's gaining attention from researchers.The NIH announced funding for projects related to pan-coronavirus vaccines in November, and two papers recently published — one in Nature and one as a preprint — have been sources of optimism for the idea.Not only have we've learned more about coronaviruses in the last year, "we have technologies that make vaccine development much easier now than in the past," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.If we do find a universal coronavirus or influenza vaccine, “it'd be something you had on the shelf...so as soon as you see the first inkling of an outbreak, you can be months and months ahead of time," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said.However, there are still plenty of hurdles that lie ahead in the race to create vaccines to prevent the next global pandemic. Among them:1. There is still a lot we don't knowIn the truest sense of the term, a "pan-coronavirus" vaccine would be effective against all coronaviruses, whether they cause pandemics or the common cold. That’s on the most ambitious side of the scientific spectrum. A potentially more achievable goal is creating vaccines that protect against specific kinds of coronaviruses, but not all of them. "I think we [can] have one for each family and combine them all together into an RNA vaccine," said Drew Weissman, a professor at University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine whose research laid the groundwork for mRNA vaccines.Another option would be a vaccine that responds to the current coronavirus — SARS-COV-2 — and future variants of that virus, but also is broad enough to protect against some others, too. There’s some evidence that the current COVID-19 vaccines may do this, and next-generation vaccines could offer even broader protection than the current ones.Zoom in: Weissman and researchers from Duke University School of Medicine, 3M and the Infectious Disease Research Institute recently made one such finding, which was published in Nature.Their COVID-19 vaccine candidate created an immune response that may protect against multiple SARS-COV-2 variants as well as some other coronaviruses.In an ideal scenario, "people will use it now to protect against variants, and it’ll also protect against future beta coronavirus pandemics," Weissman said. Yes, but: “These are still relatively early-stage projects," said Cornell virologist and professor John Moore."They haven’t succeeded in making a pan-coronavirus vaccine. They have a design for one that they’re testing. Come back in a year,” he added.2. Incentivizing pharma investment is trickyThe further into the development pipeline a coronavirus vaccine is, the more expensive it will become to continue through that process. “One of the big reasons that a lot of promising vaccines never make it past Phase 1 clinical trials, at best, is because there’s no incentive for pharmaceutical companies to sponsor a Phase 3 trial, much less go through all the effort to bring something to market," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.“This is going to need huge investments upfront to really overcome those barriers," she said.But it's unclear who is best suited to invest. The U.S. government’s financial de-risking of the development made investing in COVID-19 vaccines attractive and feasible for manufacturers, both logistically and financially.“There is a perverse incentive or disincentive for pharma to come up with a pan-coronavirus vaccine," said Corey Casper, CEO of the Infectious Disease Research Institute, pointing out that drug companies make more money the more shots they sell.Manufacturing complex vaccines is hard and expensive. "The main market for vaccines is going to be governments,” said former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan. “This is the kind of thing you’d want to subsidize industry into supporting.”3. Distribution planning would be unwieldyTo work as a proactive pandemic prevention measure against future global threats, such a vaccine would have to be brought to market, manufactured at enormous quantities, and then administered to the world's 8 billion people.On top of that, the protection would have to last until the next pandemic. A simpler option would be to have a recipe ready to go if — or, more likely, when — the next coronavirus pandemic hits. It's unclear how much time could be shaved off the record-breaking COVID-19 vaccination process. “Does that give you an advantage? It might, and it might not, if you’re counting on it to work and it doesn’t,” Mayne said. What we're watching: If next-generation COVID vaccines offer broad protection against multiple coronaviruses, and are administered globally, that could be a way of killing two birds with one stone. Bottom line: “Nobody wants to be caught out again, and we have to be in the position to respond," Moore said. "This pandemic could have been a lot worse, and if SARS-COV-2 had the lethality of MERS, a lot of us wouldn’t be around.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Obama says GOP backlash to first Black president reflects 'the history of America'

    44th president’s wide-ranging interview with Ezra Klein touches on polarisation and ‘teachable moments’

  • Man found shot and killed in vacant lot early Monday in Kansas City

    The killing marked the 63rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star.

  • Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

    The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. The jury found that the company’s talc products contain asbestos and asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer.

  • JBS cyberattack linked to Russia wipes out a fifth of US beef capacity, report says

    It comes less than four weeks after a ransom attack on the country’s largest pipeline led to panic buying

  • LA County fire station shooter confirmed as off-duty officer who killed one colleague and injured another

    LACFD confirms ‘tragic shooting’ took place at one if its stations 45 minutes north of Los Angeles

  • US Supreme Court rejects J&J talc cancer case appeal

    The court declines to hear an appeal over a $2.1bn (£1.5bn) damages award.

  • Brian Sicknick’s mother attacks Trump for watching Capitol Riot like a ‘soap opera’

    Capitol Police officer was a Trump supporter, but self-proclaimed ‘law and order’ president has not reached out to his family since he died

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Biden recognises Pride Month with an official proclamation after Trump refused during his time in office

    ‘We reaffirm our commitment to standing in solidarity with LGBTQ+ Americans in their ongoing struggle against discrimination and injustice,’ Biden says

  • A retail project will replace a strip of green in Brickell after a $6.5 million sale

    Several potential tenants are already looking at the site.

  • Budapest unveils memorial to Danube tourist boat victims

    Hungarian and South Korean officials inaugurated a memorial Monday in Budapest that commemorates the 28 people who died, most of them South Koreans, in a boating accident on the Danube River two years ago. Choi Jong-moon, his South Korean counterpart, voiced his appreciation to Hungary for the memorial.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Bans Trans Girls From School Sports on First Day of Pride Month

    JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty ImagesTransgender girls and women can no longer compete in school sports in Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” which says that “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”The law, signed by DeSantis on the first day of Pride month, means that transgender women who were assigned male at birth but now identify as female are not allowed to play sports