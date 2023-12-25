Shelter KC is brightening Christmas for the homeless in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local Christian ministry for the homeless and addicted is providing community and resources for hundreds of struggling people this Christmas.

Shelter KC is a local non-profit and rescue mission providing emergency shelter and recovery services for more than 100 men and women across the metro.

“Those folks that are out there often they have an undiagnosed mental health issue, there’s addiction in their lives,” said Shelter KC executive director, Eric Burger. “There are just things that are out of control.”

This weekend, volunteers are providing even more resources for Christmas. They’re giving away winter jackets and boots, a warm dinner and a community they otherwise wouldn’t have.

“To provide that environment that in that moment you’re safe, in that moment we can say you are not forgotten, we can share the hope of Christmas,” said Burger.

Those in the non-profit’s recovery program make food to provide a Christmas dinner to others in need, and a candlelight ceremony, reminding them they’re not alone.

“People who don’t have family are singing silent night together with volunteers,” Burger mentioned. “In that moment, we are family.”

