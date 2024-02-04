Shelter opens, rainfall totals increase as 'dangerous' storm heads toward Ventura County

As a powerful storm swept toward the California coast, the National Weather Service upped the already high rainfall totals in the forecast.

Over the next three days, local coastal and valley areas could see 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, the agency said Sunday morning. Foothill and mountain spots could get 8 to 14 inches.

The brunt of the storm is expected to reach the local area in the afternoon and last through 10 p.m. Heavy rain then could continue overnight and into Monday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for all areas of the county, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. A flood warning was in effect for areas adjacent to the Ventura River around the Ventura Beach RV Resort off Main Street.

"There are still very, very significant concerns with all this rain," Thompson said.

Here are the latest details on the upcoming storm. This is a DANGEROUS SYSTEM with major risks to life and property. Substantial flooding. Residents should heed any evacuation orders. Stay off the roads, especially the freeways, this afternoon through at least Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/z7uVIvKMAN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2024

Evacuation orders and warnings

In Ventura County, authorities have issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Matilija Canyon, Camino Cielo and North Fork communities above Ojai – all areas prone to flooding and debris flows.

Ventura Beach RV Resort in Ventura.

The agency also issued evacuation warnings for residents in the following neighborhoods. The warnings mean people should be prepared to leave, but the threat is not yet imminent.

Homes in the Foster Park neighborhood near Camp Chaffee Road north of Ventura. Debris built up along a stretch of Coyote Creek near Camp Chaffee last winter.

Areas along Old Creek Road and Creek Road in the Ojai Valley.

Four homes on Grada and Trueno avenues near Camarillo. The spot is affected because of a compromised storm drain.

An emergency evacuation shelter opened at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Ventura College gym, 4667 Telegraph Road in Ventura.

Along the coast, the county also issued an evacuation advisory for the La Conchita area. The hillside there could be at risk of debris flows or landslides depending on rainfall in the upcoming storm.

The seaside community of around 300 sits below an unstable hillside, one that gave way in 1995 and again in 2005 when a landslide killed 10 and buried homes with no warning. Authorities have declared it a geological hazard zone. After storms last January, debris from an older landslide fell about 150 feet but the mud stopped before reaching homes.

Officials say they have no surefire way to predict if or when the La Conchita hillside could fail, but the county looks at historical triggers. As of Sunday morning, recent rain had not reached those levels, but that could change in the upcoming storm.

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 at California Street in Ventura merges into a single lane as the freeway floods after rain fell across Ventura County early Thursday.

How long will the rain and snow last?

Along with heavy rainfall, the forecast called for gusty winds.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the county's northern mountain areas. Wind gusts could reach 80 mph on higher peaks. Those higher elevations – around 7,000 feet – also could see 2 to 4 feet of snow. Thompson urged people to avoid mountain travel if possible.

"It will be a mess – a very dangerous mess," he said.

Even in lower elevations, gusts could reach 30 to 50 mph, he said. With the wet soil, that could mean downed trees and possible power outages.

After the heaviest part of the storm moves past the county, rain was expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday. Another weaker storm appeared to be headed toward Southern California later in the week. But as of Sunday, only light rain was expected with that system.

Find sandbags, sign up for alerts

For information about the storm, evacuations and road closures, go to vcemergency.com. To sign up for emergency alerts in Ventura County, go to readyventuracounty.org/vc-alert.

A list of county fire stations with sandbags is available at https://vcfd.org/sandbag-stations/. Other spots for sandbags include the Sanjon Maintenance Yard, 336 Sanjon Road, Ventura; Camp Chaffee and Casitas Vista roads near Foster Park; and the Moorpark Library, 699 Moorpark Ave.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Storm: Evacuation shelter opens, forecast increases rainfall totals