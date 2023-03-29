Shelter order lifted after Boulder police take barricaded suspect into custody

Mar. 28—A shelter in place order for part of north Boulder was lifted Tuesday morning after police were able to arrest a man who reportedly broke into a home and barricaded himself inside.

Boulder police were called a home in the 4600 block of 16th Street at 8:09 p.m. Monday after the resident, who was not home, saw a man break in on surveillance video.

The man, later identified as Milton Rodriguez, 47, was known to the female resident and was subject to a protection order that prohibited him from being at the address.

Boulder police said that Rodriguez was inside the home when officers arrived, and that Rodriguez appeared to be armed and covered windows and refused to leave the house.

A shelter in place was issued for the area at 11 p.m. Monday while Boulder police SWAT personnel were called to the scene.

After barricading himself inside the house overnight, police used "less lethal munitions" and a police K-9 to force Rodriguez to surrender to police at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, almost exactly 12 hours after the initial call.

Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said no weapon was recovered, but Rodriguez did cause extensive damage to the house and police equipment.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, stalking, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000 following a bond hearing Tuesday. He is set for a formal filing of charges on Thursday.