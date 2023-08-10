Shelter-in-place alert issued in south Boulder County Tuesday following domestic violence call

Aug. 9—A shelter-in-place alert was sent out Tuesday evening for a domestic violence incident at Eldorado Springs Drive and Saddleback Lane in south Boulder County near the Marshall Mesa Trailhead.

At 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports that a man had threatened a woman with a knife, assaulted her and stole her phone, according to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were told the man was seen running north towards Goodhue Ditch and South Boulder Creek, according to the release. Deputies established a perimeter, began looking for the suspect and sent out a shelter-in-place alert to about 800 contacts.

Drones and K-9 units were brought in to locate the man, who was spotted hiding in tall grass by a deputy at 8:08 p.m. The release said the man was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place alert was cleared.

The man is facing charges including menacing, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, obstruction of telephone services and several outstanding warrants.

Assisting agencies included the Boulder Police Department, Longmont Public Safety, Boulder Emergency Services, and Mountain View Fire Rescue.