Shelter in place issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials

To the delight of those in The Shed, that famous stand now no longer masked by sheets of advertising and roaring once again, Billy Twelvetrees stepped up at Kingsholm with the clock in the red to land the match-winning penalty for Gloucester. "It was great from Billy, massive character to step up at the end and do that," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington. "I don't think it was our best performance, but those last two minutes were a real credit to where the players are in terms of managing pressure situations. I'm very proud of how they finished." For Gloucester a top-eight finish and qualification for the Champions Cup now remain on the cards, with the only concern for the hosts - and British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland - being a hand injury to Scotland centre Chris Harris. London Irish had not won in the Premiership since the end of March but came within a whisker of ending that drought, only for their own Champions Cup hopes for next season to suffer another major blow. "In sport, when you lose with the last kick of the game it leaves a bit of a numbness, and anger, and upset," admitted London Irish's director of rugby Declan Kidney. "If we didn't have those feelings then we shouldn't be in the dressing room."