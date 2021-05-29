Shelter in place issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials
A shelter in place has been issued for parts of Deptford Township, Gloucester County. The area impacted is Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road.
Gavin MacLeod has died. Best known for his TV roles—first, as endearingly sadsack TV writer Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and later as stalwart Love Boat skipper Captain Stubing—MacLeod was a fixture of American television for the better part of two decades, and a veteran actor besides. Per TMZ, he died early this morning, of undisclosed causes. MacLeod was 90.
COVID-19 is beating a retreat in Minnesota, with doctors voicing more optimism than ever about the state's pandemic outlook. New infections are falling to levels not seen since last summer. Hospitalizations are dropping. And the number of reported deaths this month likely won't reach half the total from last May, when the state passed the grim pandemic milestone of 1,000 fatalities. Vaccines ...
Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.
Memorial Day marks the country’s first national holiday out from under heavy COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Crowds are expected to return in mass to hot locales like beaches and malls, which are fully open with loose mask policies.
Charisma Garza's parents will receive her diploma and her name will appear in the graduation program after her friends petitioned the district to change its decision.
To the delight of those in The Shed, that famous stand now no longer masked by sheets of advertising and roaring once again, Billy Twelvetrees stepped up at Kingsholm with the clock in the red to land the match-winning penalty for Gloucester. "It was great from Billy, massive character to step up at the end and do that," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington. "I don't think it was our best performance, but those last two minutes were a real credit to where the players are in terms of managing pressure situations. I'm very proud of how they finished." For Gloucester a top-eight finish and qualification for the Champions Cup now remain on the cards, with the only concern for the hosts - and British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland - being a hand injury to Scotland centre Chris Harris. London Irish had not won in the Premiership since the end of March but came within a whisker of ending that drought, only for their own Champions Cup hopes for next season to suffer another major blow. "In sport, when you lose with the last kick of the game it leaves a bit of a numbness, and anger, and upset," admitted London Irish's director of rugby Declan Kidney. "If we didn't have those feelings then we shouldn't be in the dressing room."
A photographer in Maui has captured a photo sequence showing a humpback whale launching its entire body out of the water.
With more of us working from home now, nipping to the coffee shop is no longer a part of our working day. Find out which brands are best for making your coffees at home.
The Bravo stars rented out the massive estate for a glamorous getaway on Tuesday night's episode
Joel Embiid shook off the jeers from a missed dunk and made sure he did not miss his next attempt. “I had the opportunity where I actually made a dunk, so that’s why I went over to them and I wanted to hear more boos,” Embiid said. After another valuable performance, Philadelphia is one victory away from a first-round sweep.
Memorial Day 2021 is in full swing at Walmart, Wayfair and more—and we've found all the best deals to shop.
Sadly, this is anything but a shock…
‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says
Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors
District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward
Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker
Exasperation with Credit Suisse following a string of scandals is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable. Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill have angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among lawmakers about fining bankers. The debate, the biggest public discussion about banking reform since the financial crash, centres on ending the current laissez-faire regime, where fines on bankers are not possible, to copy Britain's stricter rule book.
Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.
Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.