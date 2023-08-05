Shelter in place issued in Pewaukee, man reported barricaded with a rifle

A shelter-in-place order was issued at about 1 p.m. Saturday in Pewaukee. There is a large police presence near Highway 164 and Green Road after reports that a man is barricaded in a house in the area with a rifle, according to other media reports and social media.

The unidentified man has reportedly shut his phone off after attempts of negotiation.

There are several police squads at the scene from the Waukesha Police, Waukesha County Sheriff, Menomonee Falls Police and City of Milwaukee Police.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pewaukee shelter in place order, police presence for man with rifle