3 University of Virginia football players killed in shooting; student suspect in custody, police say

The University of Virginia lifted a campuswide lockdown Monday, hours after three students were killed and two injured in a shooting rampage on a charter bus that had returned from a field trip, authorities said.

Killed were D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all of whom played football at the Charlottesville school, university President Jim Ryan said.

"This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan said at a press briefing Monday.

The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody just before 11 am Monday in Henrico County, about 75 miles southeast of Charlottesville, Henrico Police said in a statement. Ryan said Jones, 22, is a student at the elite, 22,000-student school.

The shooting prompted a universitywide, shelter-in-place order that lasted about 12 hours. University Police Chief Timothy Longo received word that Jones was in custody during the briefing.

“Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” Longo said.

Longo said a shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the northern edge of campus. The school immediately sent an alert to students: "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT." Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Ryan said counseling and psychological services would be made available to students. Classes were canceled Monday, as was a UVA basketball game.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote in an open letter shared on social media. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were assisting in the investigation. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said State Police were coordinating with local authorities, adding that he and his wife, Suzanne, were "praying for the UVA community."

Students huddled together, waiting for news

Rachel Mulvaney, 18, a first-year student in UVA's Batten School of Public Policy and Leadership, locked down in her dorm room. She said she first heard about the shooting when her mother called to make sure she was safe. A short time later she saw the school's alert that a shooter was on campus.

"I was terrified, it honestly didn’t hit me this could be real at first," she told USA TODAY in an email. "I had a hard time wrapping my mind around it and processing."

Students checked on each other to make sure friends and loved ones were safe, she said. And she is worried about the mental health of students.

"There is a heavy atmosphere of mourning," she said. "I’m praying for the victims’ families and the UVA football team. I’m worried about the mental health of students. How will we recover? What will moving forward look like? Confused and scared."

Ellis Givens, a second-year student at UVA, lives across the street from campus, where traffic remained unusually light even after the lockdown was lifted. Givens lamented that crime seems to be increasing in Charlottesville.

“You definitely feel like you’re in a bubble while you’re on campus as a student here compared to Charlottesville as a whole," Given said. "And that bubble has been popped now that something happened here.”

Luke, 21, a 4th-year student majoring in foreign affairs, biology and pre-med, was locked down at his girlfriend’s house with several other students "studying and just staying put." They listened to the police scanner for updates from the scene, less than a mile away.

"People have been locked down in libraries all night. Everyone (is) definitely shaken up," Luke, who preferred that his last name be withheld for privacy reasons, told USA TODAY in an email. "We are in deep prayer for the victims and for their families right now."

UVA shooting victims identified

All three victims were members of the University of Virginia football team. Perry was a 6-foot-3 junior linebacker from Miami. Davis was a 6-foot-7 junior wide receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina. Chandler was a 6-foot junior wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina, who transferred this season from the University of Wisconsin.

Perry, a Miami native and Gulliver Preparatory School graduate, played in the Cavaliers' loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday and made two tackles. He had seven tackles on the season. Recruiting analyst Larry Blustein said he was “devastated” by the news of Perry's death.

“D’Sean was the ultimate student/athlete who never had an enemy,” Blustein wrote in a text. “While several schools didn’t take notice of what he brought to the table as an athlete, the University of Virginia understood what he was all about — on and off the playing field. ... This is a great loss."

The names of the two people who were wounded were not released.

Who is shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.?

Jones was taken into custody Monday in Henrico County about 75 miles southeast of Charlottesville. A photo of Jones tweeted by UVA police also appears on virginiasports.com, where Jones was listed on the UVA football team roster in 2018. His profile says he was then a 5-foot-9, 195-pound first-year running back from Petersburg, Virginia, who did not appear in any games. It adds that he graduated from Petersburg High School after spending three years at Varina High School, where he was named Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, according to the profile.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony, Longo said. He said Jones had come to the attention of his department in September after someone reported that Jones made a comment about a gun, but that no one ever reported actually seeing a weapon.

Where is UVA located?

The university is located on 2,000 acres in Charlottesville, about 115 miles southwest of Washington and 70 miles west of the state capital of Richmond. The school was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson, whose Monticello estate sits a couple miles off campus.

