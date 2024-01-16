Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical leak in Ohio, 2 employees hurt

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a chemical leak in Northern Ohio Monday morning.

The leak happened after a hydrochloric acid pipe broke at Bleachtech LLC in Medina County, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The Medina Sheriff’s office issued a half-mile shelter-in-place as a precaution.

The order was lifted around 4:30 p.m., WOIO said.

Two employees suffered minor injuries and transported themselves to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said, “There is no longer a hazard to the area business.”