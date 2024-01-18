Shelter in place lifted in Ephrata after person shot, suspect in custody

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday morning for a shooting suspect in an Ephrata home.

Ephrata is about 19 miles northwest of Moses Lake.

At about 8:40 a.m., deputies posted on Facebook that residents in the area of F Street Southwest, between Division Avenue West and First Avenue Southwest, were under shelter-in-place orders for a shooting suspect in a home.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 9:15 a.m. and the shooting suspect is in custody.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot and has been rescued from the area.

The courthouse and area schools were also on lockdown.

Update 9:15 am: Suspect in custody. Cancel Shelter In Place request. More details will be posted here once we figure out... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA on Thursday, January 18, 2024



